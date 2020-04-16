1-196 closures precede $27-million rebuild

The Michigan Department of Transportation Tuesday began periodic lane closures through May 1 of I-196 from M-40 west and south to 130th Avenue/Wiley Road near Douglas for soil testing in advance of next year’s planned road reconstruction there.

“Fixing the damn road,” to paraphrase Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2018 campaign mantra, won’t come cheaply. MDOT, said Grand Region spokesperson John Richard, has budgeted $27 million to rebuild 7.35 miles of I-196 from where US-31 merges with it north of Saugatuck to 130th/Wiley in 2021.

The department also plans to do deep-overlay preservation work on bridges over US-31 northbound, M-40/Lincoln Road and over the Kalamazoo River north- and southbound along that expressway stretch.

MDOT spent $12 million in fall 2011 rebuilding 8.5 miles of northbound I-196 from 130th Avenue north to 60th Street in Laketown Township, detouring traffic at Exit 36 south of Douglas five miles north onto Blue Star Highway through Douglas and Saugatuck cities.

The department in 2016 did $1.7 million worth of deck repairs, concrete paving, joint replacement, substructure repairs and approach work on I-196 bridges over Allegan Road. Lane closure traffic backups occasioned a surge in vehicle crashes there.