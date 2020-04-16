Home Around Town 1-196 closures precede $27-million rebuild
1-196 closures precede $27-million rebuild
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

1-196 closures precede $27-million rebuild

0
CR4-16-20-3
now viewing

1-196 closures precede $27-million rebuild

birkholtz
now playing

Doctor offers Douglas Covid-19 testing

townshipsign
now playing

Township Oks 2020, 2021 road work plans

medical marijuana
now playing

Township Oks ‘joint’ pot sales shop

Microsoft Word – 04-13-2020-regular
now playing

City OKs new street-end fire dock

covid-19 copy
now playing

Statewide, local measures taken to fight virus

Douglas-village-logo
now playing

Douglas update: meetings move online

white
now playing

White will again run iconic Douglas Barrel

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

stairway damage 2020
now playing

Lake sets third monthly record high

23 tons to help feed community

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Department of Transportation Tuesday began periodic lane closures through May 1 of I-196 from M-40 west and south to 130th Avenue/Wiley Road near Douglas for soil testing in advance of next year’s planned road reconstruction there.

“Fixing the damn road,” to paraphrase Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2018 campaign mantra, won’t come cheaply. MDOT, said Grand Region spokesperson John Richard, has budgeted $27 million to rebuild 7.35 miles of I-196 from where US-31 merges with it north of Saugatuck to 130th/Wiley in 2021.

The department also plans to do deep-overlay preservation work on bridges over US-31 northbound, M-40/Lincoln Road and over the Kalamazoo River north- and southbound along that expressway stretch.

MDOT spent $12 million in fall 2011 rebuilding 8.5 miles of northbound I-196 from 130th Avenue north to 60th Street in Laketown Township, detouring traffic at Exit 36 south of Douglas five miles north onto Blue Star Highway through Douglas and Saugatuck cities.

The department in 2016 did $1.7 million worth of deck repairs, concrete paving, joint replacement, substructure repairs and approach work on I-196 bridges over Allegan Road. Lane closure traffic backups occasioned a surge in vehicle crashes there.

Related Posts
birkholtz

Doctor offers Douglas Covid-19 testing

Publisher 0
townshipsign

Township Oks 2020, 2021 road work plans

Publisher 0
medical marijuana

Township Oks ‘joint’ pot sales shop

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video