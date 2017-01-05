1/1 run raises funds

The fifth annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K fun run saw 208 entrants enjoy sunshine, 40° temperatures, plus a liquid refreshment stop that went well beyond water and Gatorade. Host Spectators Sports Bar and Grille offered finishers three types of post-race chili and co-sponsor Saugatuck Brewing Co. made available more means by which runners could compensate burnt calories. Best of all, the event raised close to $5,000 for the Saugatuck Education Foundation, which annually awards scholarships to Saugatuck High School graduates. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)