1/1 run to offer fun for funds
1/1 run to offer fun for funds

Spectators Sports Bar and Grill will host its sixth annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K Fun Run Monday, Jan. 1, starting at 1 p.m. Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Gazelle Sports are cosponsors with the restaurant.

The charity run last year raised close to $5,000 for the Saugatuck Education Association, which annually awards scholarships to Saugatuck High School graduates.

Participation costs $30 for adults, $40 for adults with dogs and $15 for children age 12 and under through Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Add $2.50 for race-day sign-ups.

It includes a customized pint glass and three types of post-race chili: beef, white chicken and vegetarian.

To pre-register, visit runsignup.com. Race-day signups start at Spectators at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day.

 

