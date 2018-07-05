By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Dummy Mummy

When I was in second grade David Morkopf and I wrapped a pumpkin in a white cloth, drew a crude face on it and called it The Dummy Mummy.

It was part of a class project meant to teach us I don’t know what. We couldn’t draw? We learned later Halloween draws on Christian and/or pagan rituals; celebrates the dead, saints, martyrs, the harvest or whatever by having the living dress up as someone else, dispatch kids to commandeer candy, vandalize homes or both, and assigns second graders to decorate or desecrate orange cultivars.

In such a culture it’s natural people try to preserve the dead. Take the children’s book “Mummies: Dried, Tanned, Sealed, Drained, Frozen, Embalmed, Stuffed, Wrapped and Smoked … We’re Dead Serious” published by National Geographic in 2010.

Kids of all ages love stuff like that. Cryonics — deep-freezing bodies at death for future revival should scientists learn how to do so and not trip over the fridge cord first — can’t hold a candle to mummy-style preservation.

Clearly David and I were onto something. So is science, which has new tools to learn from corpses preserved up to 10,000 years ago.

We’ve learned Oetzi, a 5,000-year-old European ice mummy, had a last meal of deer meat and herb bread, and was sick six three times in his last six months. DNA analysis further shows he was lactose intolerant and at high risk of cardiovascular disease, had he lived long enough for its onset.

Thank goodness he didn’t; Oetzi died at age 45 from an arrow in his back. From blood stains on an arrow and knife found with his remains, he may have recently killed as many as three people. Was revenge a factor? Clearly Europe in the Copper Age was no cakewalk.

In recent years, writes Steven Austad for AL.com, scientists on a world mummy tour have used X-ray CT scanners, which give 3D images from inside the corpses’ bodies.

If mummy tours are like Rolling Stones tours, scholars may have distractions. Of course the Stones look like mummies these days, thanks to wonders of chemical preservation. Between groupies, these scientists have learned that atherosclerosis — the thickening of artery walls that predisposes us to heart attacks and strokes — was common everywhere in the ancient world.

Most mummies died too young, at average age 36, for this to affect them. What we learn is this precondition pre-dated fast food, smoking and other lifestyles choices that worsen our health today as we live longer. We’ve evolved to where fewer of us go with a bang, many more a protracted whimper.

Since 1910, when heart disease passed TB and flu to become America’s No. 1 Killer, it has remained so. The good news? In recent years heart-disease deaths have plummeted, Doctors attribute this to better medical treatment (who’da thunk), less smoking, more low-fat food options, blood-pressure and cholesterol-lowering potions, pills and more. At this rate, cancer may soon wave the “We’re No. 1” finger.

More than that has changed. The ghost, witch and vampire costumes we wore as kids have been replaced by pop-culture superheroes, supervillains and Presidents.

I still have a Nixon mask on a manikin I purloined from a going-out-of-business department store. Its owner had let me, a starting photographer in my 20s, set them up inside three-way mirrors in the clothing section so I could shoot images of faux-humans reflecting into infinity. I called it my collide-o-scope. This was all black-and-white back then.

The Tricky Dick effigy, draped in a flag, and resulting film rolls have been stored for years in a basement side room, where my daughter takes friends to behold the spectacle.

They tell her her dad is weird and she doesn’t argue. “Every day is like Halloween here,” she says.