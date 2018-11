Saugatuck city public works department staff planted 200 trees — 100 white pines and 100 balsam firs — Friday on the hillside of Mt. Baldhead as part of an ongoing restoration project at the park. Resident Renee Zita donated money to purchase the trees. Community volunteers (Sue Chaitin, Tim Woodby and Rosemary Woodby) assisted DPW employees with the planting. This past spring, the city also planted 10 white pines, 25 red oaks and 25 sugar maples.