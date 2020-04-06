23 tons to help feed community

Some may consider Saugatuck-Douglas a small community. But we are mighty. Take the 23 tons — 46,000 pounds — of food delivered Friday at Community Church of Douglas

Feeding America West Michigan, Children First Lakeshore, Christian Neighbors, the church and Pro Vision Transport, Inc. made possible the largest order to date for the local Feeding the Gap initiative.

The third-week community effort provides backpack meals to Allegan County during this challenging time of coronavirus, with closed schools meaning children who would otherwise receive free or low-cost lunches no longer are, from those direct sources.

“We have been blessed by the positive response and sincerely thank all of those who are helping support our program,” said CFL’s George Stoutin.

Among those for whom he expressed gratitude are JoAnn DeJonge, Sharon Shanahan and Mike Mora, who helped organize and secure the order from Feeding America.

Ken Draisma from Pro Vision, a local, family-owned transport business, volunteered to pick up and deliver the food. Lois Tuttle coordinates food packing weekly.

Ric Gillette from Saugatuck Brewing Co. donated equipment and staff to operate machinery used to unload the truck.

Steve Suman operated the forklift with Colin Fenton, Craig Pilot and Kevin Schippa lifting, loading and unpacking pallets of boxes.

Pastor Brandon Beebe and other CCD principals continue to host and promote the food-packing efforts.