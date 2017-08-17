Home Around Town 25-question Saugatuck police survey is in mail
By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck residents will soon receive a survey in the mail about police services.

The five-page, 25-question survey is designed to determine public perception of the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department and preferences for law enforcement coverage.

“We’re not just focusing on numbers. It’s more than just calls for service,” member Barry Johnson said during Monday’s city council meeting. Council that night approved sending out the survey in the next few days.

Johnson led an ad hoc committee with fellow councilmen Ken Trester and Bill Hess to draw up the survey. It must be returned to the city by Sept 18.

The survey asks respondents to rank issues that are the greatest problems in the community. It includes questions asking if Saugatuck-Douglas police treat people fairly and are trusted.

In January council hired Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., to research the appropriate level of police service needed in the city and the most cost effective way to get it.

The study presented in June recommended several options for the city, including creating its own department, using private security officers, negotiating a new agreement with Douglas, contracting for services with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, forming a regional police department and creating its own department of public safety.

The Saugatuck Douglas Police Department, formed in 1998, is run by the City of Douglas with a current budget of $1.28 million. This is the second year the budget topped $1 million. Saugatuck contributes $550,000 to the total, including money for extra officers for Oval Beach and downtown Saugatuck during the summer.

Residents have concerns about the cost of the department, staffing, equipment and a lack of community presence, according to council members.

 

