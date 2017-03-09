25 SPS students harvest regional art awards

Saugatuck Public Schools saw 25 students grades 1-12 win honors at the 2017 Scholastic Art Awards and Michigan Art Education Association regional competitions in Grand Rapids.

At the high school level, senior Erin Rookus was awarded four Gold Keys, SAW’s highest honor, for individual works and another Gold Key for her portfolio of eight illustrated works titled “Children of the World.”

Gold Key works are then judged nationally to receive national medals, to be announced Tuesday, March 14 and recognized in part at ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

SHS senior Julie Kiger and junior Paisley Sipes also took home Gold Key awards for their pieces.

Winning Silver Key awards were seniors Paige Wilson and Claire Conley, junior Melody Antel, sophomore Madelyn Moore and freshman Olivia Ayers.

Regional honorable mentions went to seniors Kalie Lavery, Evan Hotary, Riley Howell and Sydnie Avery, plus freshman Justyce Hunter.

At the Middle School level, eighth-graders Kasey Losik and Ansely Ellison won Gold Key awards, Gracelynn Miller and William Wheeling Silver Keys, plus Khloe Pratt and Ansley Ellison received honorable mentions.

Saugatuck Public Schools totaled nine Gold Keys, seven silvers and seven honorable mentions.

After the SAW regional, student work from Douglas Elementary and Saugatuck Middle/High School was entered into the MAEA regional adjudication. Art teachers from across Michigan were allowed to enter five of their best student works at each the elementary, middle school and high school levels.

MAEA entries are chosen for display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Work is then juried to decide which pieces move on to compete at the state level.

Saugatuck High School swept the competition with five works selected for both the regional and state competitions. Lavery, Sipes, Moore, senior Karsie Walker and junior Alana Abbott will all have pieces compete at the state level.

Middle schoolers Miller and sixth-grader Nathan Schaefer both were regional winners and their pieces will continue on to be judged at the state level.

Douglas Elementary School was also a part of the MAEA competition. Fifth-grader Ethan Smith, third-grader Lily Kokker and first-grader Nolan Lalonde each won regional awards and continue to the state competition.