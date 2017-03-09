Home Around Town 25 SPS students harvest regional art awards
25 SPS students harvest regional art awards
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

25 SPS students harvest regional art awards

0
3-9 SPS art HS 6x-cr
now viewing

25 SPS students harvest regional art awards

3-9 Sled dog boy husky 6x-cr
now playing

Dog days

douglassign
now playing

Dougals 'volcano' still spewing steam

35547428001_5255635960001_5255627120001-vs
now playing

Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La

3-9 Mayer honored-cr
now playing

Living legend

flashinglights
now playing

Beware grab-and-go car thieves, police say

flashinglights
now playing

Suspect flees, nabbed in township woods

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I've had it with credit cards

3-9 SHS concert band 5x-cr
now playing

SHS music 'preview' worth the wait

3-9 SPS art MS 4x-cr3-9 SPS art DES 3x-crSaugatuck Public Schools saw 25 students grades 1-12 win honors at the 2017 Scholastic Art Awards and Michigan Art Education Association regional competitions in Grand Rapids.

At the high school level, senior Erin Rookus was awarded four Gold Keys, SAW’s highest honor, for individual works and another Gold Key for her portfolio of eight illustrated works titled “Children of the World.”

Gold Key works are then judged nationally to receive national medals, to be announced Tuesday, March 14 and recognized in part at ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

SHS senior Julie Kiger and junior Paisley Sipes also took home Gold Key awards for their pieces.

Winning Silver Key awards were seniors Paige Wilson and Claire Conley, junior Melody Antel, sophomore Madelyn Moore and freshman Olivia Ayers.

Regional honorable mentions went to seniors Kalie Lavery, Evan Hotary, Riley Howell and Sydnie Avery, plus freshman Justyce Hunter.

At the Middle School level, eighth-graders Kasey Losik and Ansely Ellison won Gold Key awards, Gracelynn Miller and William Wheeling Silver Keys, plus Khloe Pratt and Ansley Ellison received honorable mentions.

Saugatuck Public Schools totaled nine Gold Keys, seven silvers and seven honorable mentions.

After the SAW regional, student work from Douglas Elementary and Saugatuck Middle/High School was entered into the MAEA regional adjudication. Art teachers from across Michigan were allowed to enter five of their best student works at each the elementary, middle school and high school levels.

MAEA entries are chosen for display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Work is then juried to decide which pieces move on to compete at the state level.

Saugatuck High School swept the competition with five works selected for both the regional and state competitions. Lavery, Sipes, Moore, senior Karsie Walker and junior Alana Abbott will all have pieces compete at the state level.

Middle schoolers Miller and sixth-grader Nathan Schaefer both were regional winners and their pieces will continue on to be judged at the state level.

Douglas Elementary School was also a part of the MAEA competition. Fifth-grader Ethan Smith, third-grader Lily Kokker and first-grader Nolan Lalonde each won regional awards and continue to the state competition.

 

 

Related Posts
3-9 Sled dog boy husky 6x-cr

Dog days

Publisher 0
douglassign

Dougals ‘volcano’ still spewing steam

Publisher 0
35547428001_5255635960001_5255627120001-vs

Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video