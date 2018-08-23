31-condo Furrows OK’d for Wiley Road

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing development of a 31-unit condominium project on 20 acres at 64 Wiley Road.

Tom Clement of Redstone Land Development received planned unit development (PUD) approval for what he calls The Furrows June 11, but postponed seeking final council approval while exploring an option to buy 2.4 acres east of the original lot.

Going through that land would have given The Furrows secondary access for cars and fire trucks to Water Street on the development’s, eliminating the need for sprinkling in each unit, and allowed building three more units.

Clement returned to the planning commission with that option, but withdrew it in response to neighbor objections and concerns.

Planners in June OK’d 31 zero-step, standalone condos north of Wiley contingent on 12 conditions being met. Clement sees units selling in the $500,000 price range.

Precautionary measures, he said, would be taken to protect nearby Tannery Creek and a wetland. Sidewalks will be installed on one side of its private access road, which will be built to Allegan County standards.

The Wiley Road entrance has been designed to offer enough site distance for a road with 55-mph speed limit even though the current limit at that point is 25 mph.

The area will be maintained by a condominium association. Short-term rentals of fewer than 30 days will not be allowed, Clement said.

Planners unanimously OK’d the PUD, contingent on:

If building size and placement change, at least 15 feet must remain between primary buildings. At least 65 percent open space is required.

All lighting must be dark sky compliant.

Appropriate sight distance must be maintained around the entrance sign as well as the Wiley Road hill and embankment limits in accordance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ standards.

Flexibility was granted for the private road to be 1,811 feet long, over the maximum allowed 1,320 feet, and for the lack of a second intersection (two are normally required if a road serves more than 30 residences) as the homes will have sprinkler systems.

Building height will not exceed 25 feet.

The city attorney will review and approve all necessary easements and maintenance agreements.

All Saugatuck Township Fire District requirements are met.

Once construction drawings are prepared, the developer should submit a final set for a full utility review and approval.

Consideration of a looped connection to the Water Street water main will be submitted and reviewed with the PUD utility plan.

The developer will provide adequate information that downstream infrastructure is sized appropriately to accommodate the waste increase from the development. If there are capacity concerns the developer must help fund future sewer system improvements.

Once construction drawings are prepared, the developer should submit a final set for a full drainage review.

Allegan County Drain Commission standards must be complied with. All site runoff must be kept onsite or addressed in accordance with the above standards.

Council asked Clement if he had plans to build a sidewalk on the parcel’s 670 feet fronting Wiley.

“Not at this point. It would be a sidewalk to nowhere (i.e. connecting to no other sidewalk on either side of it) if I did,” said the developer.

“One of our long-range goals is to see some sort of side walk or bike path along that stretch from Schultz Park to Blue Star Highway,” said councilman Greg Harvath.

“Perhaps we shouldn’t require sidewalks of this developer until the city can partner with him and others to build sidewalks along that entire stretch,” said council member Lisa Greenwood.

Clement and council agreed to continue those discussions and the PUD’s first reading passed. If passed in a second reading at an impending meeting, it would go into effect and building could start as early as December, Clement said.