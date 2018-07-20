34-condo Furrows eyed for Wiley Road

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Developers of a proposed 31-unit condominium project at 64 Wiley Road, Douglas, are looking to add a second access road to proposal OK’d with conditions by the planning commission June 11.

Tom Clement of Redstone Land Development told the city he’d acquired 2.4 acres east of the original 20-acre lot granted planned unit development (PUD) approval by planners which would allow The Furrows to connect to Water Street as well as Wiley.

“It’s a big enough change we will have to go back to the commission for PUD approval,” said Clement. “This will set back our building schedule. But I think it’s worth it.”

The commission OK’d the initial PUD June 11 for zero-step, standalone condos offered at $450,000 to start, north of Wiley contingent on 12 conditions being met.

Precautionary measures, developers said, would be taken to protect nearby Tannery Creek and a wetland.

Sidewalks were shown on both sides of the roads, said Clement, but he wasn’t sure whether they will be installed. The Wiley Road entrance has been designed to offer enough site distance for a road with 55-mph speed limit even though the current limit at that point is 25 mph.

The area will be maintained by a condominium association. Short-term rentals of fewer than 30 days will not be allowed, Clement said.

Planners unanimously OK’d the PUD, contingent on:

If building size and placement change, at least 15 feet must remain between primary buildings. At least 65 percent open space is required.

All lighting must be dark sky compliant.

Appropriate sight distance must be maintained around the entrance sign as well as the Wiley Road hill and embankment limits in accordance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ standards.

Flexibility was granted for the private road to be 1,811 feet long, over the maximum allowed 1,320 feet, and for the lack of a second intersection (two are normally required if a road serves more than 30 residences) as the homes will have sprinkler systems.

The new prospects of a second entrance might change that requirement. It will also allow building three more units.