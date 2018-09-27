41st Fall Gallery Stroll rolls in here Oct. 6-7

Twenty area artist studios, galleries and a pop-up art space will take part in the 41st annual Fall Gallery Stroll Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 7, from noon to 5 p.m. both days.

Amazwi Contemporary Art, Armstrong-DeGraaf International Fine Art, James Brandess Studio and Galleries, Button Gallery, Good Goods, LebenArt Gallery, J. Petter Galleries, Cynthia McKean Sculpture Garden & Studio, The Rosemont Inn, Sandra Jensen Studio and more will host artist receptions, demonstrations, live music, refreshments and more activities.

Owners agree that the stroll draws art lovers from all over West Michigan and the collaborative approach brings each of their businesses more than they would gain acting independently.

Look for individual gallery stories in this and next week’s Commercial Record.