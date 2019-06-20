A tale of two brothers

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I went to the eye doctor yesterday. I don’t know if it’s another sign of getting old or simply an exercise to keep peace with the wife who claims I can’t see or hear most things.

After a 10-minute scolding, she proclaimed my eyes “excellent” for someone my age. The lecture on proper eyecare was precipitated by a questionnaire I was told to fill out on which I revealed I had never been to an eye doctor.

I told “doc” not to feel slighted. I hadn’t been to a family physician or a health specialist of any kind either. Sorry, I told her, but I don’t believe in getting wrapped up in the medical system unless I have to. I don’t see doctors of any kind nor take pills, not even vitamins. That’s just me.

I prefer to believe in the power of positive thinking and prayer when it comes to health. A case in point might be my brother-in-law. He was told four months ago he had Stage 4 cancer and would die sooner than later. Today he is cancer-free.

Yes, he took prescription medicine. Yes, he endured chemotherapy. But four months later you wouldn’t know he had been saddled with that diagnosis.

Our family attributes his miraculous recovery to positive thinking and prayer. His positive demeanor in the face of death encouraged us all. Normally boisterous, he lights up a room with his friendliness and laughter.

I’m not saying his cancer won’t return. It might. But you will never see my brother-in-law lying in bed, bemoaning his fate and waiting to die.

I have a second brother-in-law who seems to be doing just that. For more than a year now, he’s spent each day lying in bed, proclaiming he hurts too much and can’t make it out without help from his walker. He has been to a myriad of doctors and specialists, including the Mayo Clinic, but no medical professional can provide a diagnosis acceptable to him.

At age 55 or so, he is literally on his deathbed. His muscles have deteriorated to the point he is helpless physically. A once vibrant, active individual now has taken up residence in his bedroom, where he grieves because no one understands his pain and medical professionals have no answers.

His pain, real or not, has caused family upheaval. My sister travels more than an hour to a second job so they can afford their rising medical costs. While at work she has an in-home nurse there to take care of my brother-in-law’s needs. I hope they find help soon. My sister, rock that she is, can only deal with so much.

I hope and pray he finds the power of positive thinking. Sometimes, particularly in situations like this, positivity and prayer trump medical care.

Pain has a way of engulfing those who think “negatively.” It permeates our being, and no matter how many doctors we see or pills we take, rarely leaves until it has damaged us physically and mentally.

If we fight pain with positive thoughts and a healthy dose of prayer, many times it will subside.

So I say to my brother-in-law and others who are suffering, there is an alternative to pill-popping. Do not succumb to pain. Do not let it drive you to the bed. You can beat pain, disease or whatever else might be driving your doldrums through positive thoughts and prayer.

Give it a try. It works for me. It works for my terminally ill brother-in-law and it will work for you.