Aikmans new owners of Water Street Gallery

Jock and Barbara Aikman (shown at right) of Mecosta and Puerto Rico have bought Water Street Gallery from Maryjo Lemanski, who has retired after 12 years as owner to pursue her own artistic endeavors and spend more time with family.

Longtime Michigan resident Jock Aikman has worked in employee benefits, publishing, educational programming and fundraising. He also has extensive experience in small business management and sales.

His wife Barbara Aikman, born and raised in Michigan, recently retired after 24 years in employee benefits. She and Jock are avid art collectors and are excited to continue the Water Street Gallery legacy.

Former WSG assistant director Steven Mottram is now director and former marketing coordinator Krista Reutery is assistant director. Lemanski will remain active with the gallery as artistic advisor.

The Aikmans believe the former owner’s ongoing presence will ensure WSG will remain one of the top art galleries along the Art Coast of Michigan.

The new owners invite the public to meet them at the gallery, 98 Center St., Douglas. It is open Thursday through Monday from noon to 5 p.m.