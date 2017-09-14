Home Around Town Aikmans new owners of Water Street Gallery
Aikmans new owners of Water Street Gallery
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Aikmans new owners of Water Street Gallery

0
9-14 WSG new owners 5x-cr
now viewing

Aikmans new owners of Water Street Gallery

9-14 MBC 2 girls steps 6x-cr
now playing

Mt. Baldhead Challenge daunts, delights for good cause

christmastree
now playing

City eyes giant holiday tree's return

9-14 Wings of Mercy-cr
now playing

Church gives Wings lift

9-7 Rose Cottage 6x-cr
now playing

Historic Rose Cottage 'up in the air' - and not

library
now playing

Library to host fall adult butterfly program, more

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I've had it with hurricanes

kirkcousins
now playing

Locals not surprised NFL standout chose home here

saugsign
now playing

Saugatuck city still seeks public input on police

Jock and Barbara Aikman (shown at right) of Mecosta and Puerto Rico have bought Water Street Gallery from Maryjo Lemanski, who has retired after 12 years as owner to pursue her own artistic endeavors and spend more time with family.

Longtime Michigan resident Jock Aikman has worked in employee benefits, publishing, educational programming and fundraising.  He also has extensive experience in small business management and sales.

His wife Barbara Aikman, born and raised in Michigan, recently retired after 24 years in employee benefits. She and Jock are avid art collectors and are excited to continue the Water Street Gallery legacy.

Former WSG assistant director Steven Mottram is now director and former marketing coordinator Krista Reutery is assistant director. Lemanski will remain active with the gallery as artistic advisor.

The Aikmans believe the former owner’s ongoing presence will ensure WSG will remain one of the top art galleries along the Art Coast of Michigan.

The new owners invite the public to meet them at the gallery, 98 Center St., Douglas. It is open Thursday through Monday from noon to 5 p.m.

 

Related Posts
9-14 MBC 2 girls steps 6x-cr

Mt. Baldhead Challenge daunts, delights for good cause

Publisher 0
christmastree

City eyes giant holiday tree’s return

Publisher 0
9-14 Wings of Mercy-cr

Church gives Wings lift

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video