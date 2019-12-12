Air views on township recreational pot Dec. 16

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township residents are invited to air their views about recreational marijuana during a Monday, Nov. 16, public hearing in the township hall.

The planning commission scheduled the session Nov. 25 after reviewing an option prepared by township attorney Nick Curcio showing what would need to change should its members, then the township board, opt in on recreational use as approved by Michigan voters in November 2018.

Those proposed guidelines would regulate adult recreational marijuana use in the same way as medical uses — in the same two zoning districts with special land use.

Statewide, voters approved recreational marijuana use by persons age 21 and older, 57 to 43 percent. It received 61 percent of the Saugatuck Township vote.

Despite that, most municipalities have banned recreational facilities within their limits, per a Nov. 15 UPI report. Of the 1,773 cities and townships in Michigan, about 1,400 so far have opted out.

Saugatuck and Douglas cities have placed moratoriums on recreationaluse pending further clarification of state guidelines. Douglas, which has OK’d medical marijuana, has one such provisioning center open and another about to in its Blue Star Highway commercial district.

The Fennville City Commission Nov. 18 voted 4-2 to approve recreational marijuana despite restrictions that do not allow such uses within1,000 feet of a school or in residential areas. Fennville Public Schools lie within the city, making most of the town off limits.

In March 2019 Saugatuck Township adopted regulations allowing medical marijuana growing operations in its I-1 Industrial district and provisioning centers in its C-3 Commercial Interchange district, both with special use approvals. Safety compliance facilities were allowed by right in C-1, C-2 and C-3 districts.

The township to date has received applications from three growers and two provisioning centers, all in approval/development phases. None have opened.

Curcio told planners state law since Dec. 6 last year generally allows any person over age 21 to:

Possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in public (with different thresholds for THC concentrate).

Possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana and 12 marijuana plants in one’s home.

Consume marijuana in non-public places.

Transfer up to 2.5 ounces to another person, so long as no compensation is received.

These provisions apply regardless of whether a municipality opts in or out of allowing state-licensed recreational marijuana by

Retailers,

Microbusinesses (ones that can cultivate up to 150 plants; plus process, sell or transfer marijuana from them to persons age 21 and older or to safety compliance facilities),

Designated consumption establishments (commercial lounges wherein adults can consume substance). These can be adjacent to retailers.

Temporary marijuana events, such as festivals at which the substance can be consumed.

What’s in it for municipalities that allow such uses?

Consumers pay a 10-percent excise tax to the retailer or microbusiness from which they purchase.

Part of this distribution is distributed to municipalities based on the number of such businesses in their boundsaries.

Under the new law, there is no longer any excise tax for medical marijuana, the attorney noted.

Copies of the proposed ordinance amendment can be reviewed at the township hall prior to the meeting. It will start there, at 3461 Blue Star Hwy., at 7 p.m.