Alert 2017 Saugatuck grad saves life
Alert 2017 Saugatuck grad saves life

Tori Kunkel
Alert 2017 Saugatuck grad saves life

Sunday fire rescue is cat's meow

Township OKs Exit 41 sewer study

Moles get break thanks to crash

CVB offers Fischang executive director job

SHS honors Senior Scholars

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Saugatuck benches memorials policy, for now

Remembering my hero on Father's Day

City hopes to tame sugar rush during parade

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

New Saugatuck High School graduate Tori Kunkel presented — and received — a gift Saturday no one expected. She may have saved a man’s life.

Kunkel, 18, was at the SHS track when she heard a runner, George Mueller, 58, fall. “He was bleeding and unresponsive,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik, among the first to respond to Kunkel’s 8:56 a.m. call to 911.

“Tori administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the victim until we and the Saugatuck-Douglas Police arrived and began to administer AED (automated external defibrillator) shocks to the victim’s heart.

“By the time American Medical Response took him by ambulance to Holland Hospital, he was alive and breathing on his own.” Mueller remained in intensive care there, listed in critical condition, Tuesday afternoon.

“Tori was shaken by it afterwards,” Janik continued. “I understand. We are professionals, but it’s emotional for us too.

“Save a life and you come out a different person. There are worse things a person can learn,” he said.

