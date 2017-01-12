‘All Governments Lie’ screens Jan. 19 at SCA

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts will kick off its winter Real to Reel documentary film series screening “All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception and the Spirit of I.F. Stone” Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

In it, Vancouver-based filmmaker and TV news veteran Fred Peabody explores the life and legacy of maverick American journalist I.F. Stone, whose long one-man crusade against government deception lives on in the work of contemporary filmmakers and journalists such as Laura Poitras, Glenn Greenwald, David Corn and Matt Taibbi.

“All Governments Lie” is “a damning indictment of mainstream media,” The Los Angeles Times said.

“Featuring footage from the last six decades, (the film) is a timely, convincing documentary that will cause audiences to question what they see and read. It’s remarkably nonpartisan, revealing that the title does indeed refer to every government and politician, even those that we admire and align our ideals with,” the LA paper said.

For decades, Stone took on the powers that be — from Red-baiting Joe McCarthy to Lyndon Johnson to Ronald Reagan — in the pages of his tiny publication I.F. Stone’s Weekly (and later in the New York Review of Books and The Nation), most of it typed, two-finger style, by Stone himself. Working without the “access” to those in power so prized by establishment journalists, Stone took on the system regardless of personal risk.

Peabody pays tribute to Stone’s work and looks at those who carry on his legacy today.

Tickets, at $7 for general admission and $5 for SCA members, are available at sc4a.org or by calling (269) 857-2399.