All she wants for Christmas is to be cancer-free

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

During this holiday season many of us will look for that large and expensive gift under the Christmas tree. We might be hoping for the new XBox, shiny jewelry or even a new Buick in the driveway.

Gifts are nice and make us happy for the moment, but at my age I wish for something else nonmaterial: happiness and good health. I’ve been blessed with both, plus family and friends to share it with.

I draw inspiration from many, but one person in particular helps me go the extra mile. She is Sherry, the production/graphics manager at our Clare office.

I know of no one stronger or happier. Many in Clare know her for the work she does for the newspaper. Others know her as Mrs. 4-H, where she volunteers for nearly every aspect of that fine program. When we needed someone to deliver newspapers, she was the first to volunteer for the job. Every Friday morning, she and her husband are at the office at 4 a.m. to meet the printer and load their vehicle with the week’s edition.

Many may not know Sherry is dealing with her second round of cancer. Two years ago she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. After many rounds of radiation and chemo, she was pronounced cancer-free.

Sherry didn’t let it get her down. She knew she would beat it and didn’t let anyone feel sorry for her. She lived life normally, continuing her active role at work and with charities. There were only a couple days during that time span she asked for time off. Sherry was the definition of a trooper.

Now the cancer is back, this time in a kidney. But again it doesn’t seem to affect her. Sherry continues her daily work routine without pause, with that permanent smile on her face and determination inside to again beat cancer.

In some of our newspapers we ask for disadvantaged readers to write in and tell us how we can help them for Christmas. Sherry decided to write in. This is what she wrote:

“I would like you to consider making wishes come true on my behalf for other cancer patients. I would like you to make donations to Cancer Services of Clare, Gladwin and Midland County. My only request is that if you do make a donation to any organization involved with cancer, please let me know with a note or card telling me so. It will give me much encouragement as I continue my own journey.”

So for those who are fortunate to have good health, happiness and extra money in our pockets, let’s grant Sherry her wish. Send a few bucks off to the cancer organization of your choice. It’s the least one can do for the kind, selfless woman.

You can write Sherry Landon at the Clare County Review, 105 W. Fourth St., Clare, MI 48617.