All welcome at fire open house Sunday

The Saugatuck Township Fire District will host its 20th annual Fire Prevention Open House Sunday, Oct. 1, at its 3342 Blue Star Hwy. station and offices from noon to 3 p.m.

The public is invited to meet its firefighters and first responders in a family-friendly event that will include free hot dogs and chicken barbecues, a 1 p.m. Jaws of Life demonstration, plus 2:15 live fire burn and sprinkler comparison in which two demonstration rooms will be set ablaze.

The department will display its emergency vehicles, new E.S.C.A.P.E fire safety trailer, a new kids’ firefighter agility course, free CD of children’s fingerprints and pictures, free blood pressure checks and fire extinguisher inspections.

Need to recycle? The district will offer it for electronics (anything with a plug or battery; there will be a $25 fee for tube TVs and monitors) and household items (including cardboard, glass, plastic bottles and pop cans).

Also displaying their wares and discussing their work will be representatives from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Marine Division.