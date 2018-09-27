Home Around Town All welcome to DES Rock the Walk Friday
Douglas Elementary’s third annual Rock the Walk fundraiser will offer a parade from the school this Friday at 1:15 p.m., led by the Saugatuck High School marching band, to Beery Field in downtown Douglas and back, then its walk-athon proper and more fun at the high school football field from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Parents and the community are welcome to wear school blue and orange to both events, the latter of which will feature free live music by Nate Holley, face painting, an obstacle course, raffle, concessions and more family fun.

Rock the Walk raised more than $70,000 for DES Parent-Teacher Organization Team Wellness Initiatives at the school in its first two years. Business sponsors and children seeking pledges have a $40,000 goal this year.

Past proceeds have gone to:

  • Healthy snacks for students.
  • Swim lessons for all third-grade students.
  • Real-food events, where children were introduced to healthy foods they may not have had before,
  • All field trip costs for students and families to visit the Outdoor Discovery Center, Star of Saugatuck, Saugatuck Dune Rides, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, The Old School House, Voyager Canoeing on the Kalamazoo River, Felt Mansion, VanRaalte Farm, Post Family Farm and John Ball Zoo.
  • For students to experience open-door classrooms, where learning took place outside in partnership with the Outdoor Discovery Center.
  • A mindfulness parent workshop.
  • Teacher and student supplies where needed
  • Screen Free Week events.
  • Community Winter Fest activities.
  • Teacher Appreciation Week.
  • The school garden.
  • The March Madness Reading Program and all books
  • Recess equipment.
  • Grand Rapids Symphony program
  • Van Andel Science Program.
  • Trip to See Wonder.
  • Trip to Detroit’s Henry Ford Museum.

For more information about this year’s fun, email parent Birdie Holley at birdjewester@gmail.com.

