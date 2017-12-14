Alliance again appeals dunes decision

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance last week continued appealing Saugatuck Township rulings that may pave the way for developing what some members call “the Wild Heart of Saugatuck.”

Representatives from NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC, which is proposing to build 23 homes around a 7-acre boat basin on 308 acres it owns north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan, claim appellants’ strategy to cause the developer’s efforts “death by 1,000 paper cuts.”

Lawyers for the nonprofit land-preservation group, which since 2007 has contested landowners’ efforts to build on the parcel, claim appeals are justified, legal and responsible.

Determinations are being carried out on several fronts.

The Alliance this fall asked the zoning board of appeals to overturn the planning commission granting NorthShore preliminary approval in April to build homes around the basin, contingent on receiving Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits to excavate the waterway.

The ZBA ruled Oct. 11 the alliance lacked legal standing to contest the planning commission’s actions.

“We get it,” NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse said that night, addressing Alliance members present. “The SDCA is opposed to any development on this land and has made it clear they will contest it at every level.”

He cited an Alliance board member saying at a June 27 public meeting. “Our strategy is death by 1,000 paper cuts,” “i.e.,” Gabrielse said, “inundate NorthShore with so much paperwork that they eventually bleed out … delay the development as long as possible so NorthShore runs out of money.”

The ZBA voted 2-1 that night that SDCA members could not demonstrate they met the legal “aggrieved party” status needed to appeal planners’ actions. Chair Mark Putnam and Rick Brady prevailed over alternate Catherine Dritsas, sitting in for regular member Bill Rowe who, due to a real estate partner’s work with NorthShore, recused himself from participation.

“I support participative government,” argued Dritsas. “I believe the Alliance does have standing. We have to hear citizens at the local level.”

“We have heard them,” Putnam countered, noting the ZBA denied the Alliance standing in a similar 2013 appeal. “The question is do they have legal standing.”

The planning commission Oct. 20 granted NorthShore final approval for planned unit development and site condominium applications, again pending federal and state approvals.

Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin, who in 2015 also denied Alliance members lacked legal standing for an appeal, dismissed the SDCA’s first appeal of the planners’ actions on this go-around Nov. 3, holding the group must first bring its appeal back to the ZBA.

The Alliance has also appealed the ZBA’s Oct. 11 standing ruling, to again be heard by Cronin later.

The DEQ wrote NorthShore Dec. 1 it needs to address 11 issues before giving the firm’s basin request a go-ahead. These included concerns about the proposed excavation’s affect on flora and fauna habitat in critical dunes and interdunal wetlands, inadequate 2005 assessments of past site contamination and the impact of spreading excavated sand elsewhere on the developer’s 308-acre parcel.

Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf, who is working with landowners Jeff and Peg Padnos on the project, called those agency concerns expected and said many by now were resolved.

The DEQ told NorthShore it may wish to seek an extension its Dec. 5 processing deadline in order to address issues outlined. Legally the developer can extend the processing period until July 17, 2017, application was submitted, but Bosgraaf said last week NorthShore would only seek 30 more days for its road request and 60 days for its basin request. “We don’t need that much extra time,” he said.

Alliance attorneys continued their argument last week, filing a Dec. 7 appeal claiming the planning commission’s final approvals do not comply with state law, are an abuse of discretion and are not supported by competent material or substantial evidence on the record.

No hearing date has yet been set for the ZBA, which saw Putnam resign last month and John Tuckerman appointed by the township board to replace him.

Further actions wait.