Alliance, Center leaders dicuss dunes, lake concerns
Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance and Environmental Law & Policy Center leaders discussed threats to Lake Michigan during a cocktail hour event July 26 at the Schumann home on Lake Michigan in Douglas.

SDCA president David Swan and Grand Rapids-based ELPC senior attorney Margerethe Kearney discussed environmental issues related to the the Trump Administration, commercial developers, Enbridge Line 5, Asian carp and others.

The Center works in nine Midwest states including Mi-chigan to protect clean water and air, plus promote clean energy and transportation.

The nonprofit Alliance land-preservation group has since 2007 contested private development of duneland north of the Kalamazoo River channel leading to Lake Michigan.

Swan gave an update on that effort. Among issues Kearney addressed was the status of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which the U.S. House recently voted to continue funding at $300 million in the 2019 despite the Trump administration calling for a 90-percent program cut.

For more information about the two entities, visit saugatuckdunescoastalalliance.com and/or elpc.org.

 

 

