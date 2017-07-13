Alliance lacks standing to halt basin, owner says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Lawyers for Northshore of Saugatuck LLC filed Tuesday with the Saugatuck Township Zoning Board of Appeals claiming a group that seeks to overturn preliminary approvals granted for the developer to build homes around a boat basin lacks standing to take said action.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance sued the township June 20 contending its planning commission wrongly granted the approvals for 23 homes around a basin to be excavated north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan.

The nonprofit land-preservation group — which since 2007 has fought efforts to develop the former Denison/ McClendon land now owned by the Padnos family there — lacks standing because it cannot demonstrate legally that it is an aggrieved party, North-shore attorney Carl Gabrielse wrote ZBA members.

His letter notes both the ZBA and Allegan County Circuit Court found the Alliance and a member neighbor family lacked standing in a similar claim made in 2013 against McClendon’s Singapore Dunes development firm on the parcel.

“The word ‘aggrieved,’” wrote Circuit Judge Kevin Cronin in his 2015 denial of the SDCA claim, “refers to a substantial grievance, a denial of some personal pecuniary or property right, or the imposition upon a party of a burden or obligation … Courts have consistently ruled that to have standing parties must have special damages not incurred by other property owners similarly situated.”

Gabrielse cites the Alliance’s “persistence in filing multiple frivolous proceedings can only be understood in light of (its) self-described strategy:

“’Our strategy (is) death by a thousand paper cuts,’” the lawyer quotes a SDCA board members speaking at a June 27 public workshop. i.e. “inundate Northshore and the Padnos family with so much paperwork that they eventually bleed out … delay the development as long as possible so that Northshore runs out of money.

“The SDCA is philosophically opposed to any development on the Northshore property and simply attempting to compel Northshore to maintain the property in its current condition. The SDCA’s position amounts to nothing less than a proposed taking of private property without payment of composition,” Gabrielse’s letter said.

The planning commission voted 6-0 April 26 to grant preliminary planned unit development and site condominium approvals for 95.67 acres of the Padnoses’ 304 acres north of the channel, contingent on the new owners meeting 15 conditions as recommended by township attorney Scott Smith.

Smith told the commission Northshore’s planned boat basin did not fall within their purview. Among conditions he recommended for final approval were that the developer obtain needed permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to build the boat basin.

Those applications include public notices and a public hearing, and preempt most local control, the township attorney noted.

The Alliance filing cites violations of the approval process and township zoning ordinance requirements.

“We were disappointed,” said SDCA board member Jon Helmrich, “that the planning commission’s preliminary approval was procedurally deficient to such an extent that the written decision did not even include any findings of fact — something required by state law for all approvals

“We are appealing so the planning commission can correct the various mistakes,” he said.

The Alliance claims the commission approved an insufficient preliminary plan despite strong public opposition, independent legal opinions (from SDCA attorney Scott Howard and retired attorney/resident Steve McKown) saying the marina plan conflicts with the township zoning code, and absent the requested and necessary expertise of a planning consultant.

The approval, the suit goes on, violated zoning ordinances including: waterfront anti-funneling and density laws, laws against excavating existing channels to increase water frontage, laws pertaining to the removal of 160,000 tons of sand within Michigan’s critical dune boundaries, and multiple inconsistencies with the 2016 Tri-Community Master Plan created by Douglas and Saugatuck cities and the township.

The plan, said the SDCA, prioritizes protection of the natural environment when making future land use decisions along the Lake Michigan and Kalamazoo River waterfronts.

The property, called by some “The Wild Heart of Saugatuck,” has been the subject of multiple lawsuits during the past 11 years following the deaths of longtime owners Frank and Gertrude Denison. Aubrey McClendon — whose estate sold the property in January to Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos and his wife, Peg, of Holland — filed several lawsuits against the township during the decade he owned the property. The Alliance has also previously sued the township.

The land has been the focus of regional conservation interests for decades. In 2012 the City of Saugatuck — with help from Land Conservancy of West Michigan-brokered grants of $10.5 million from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and other donors — acquired 173 acres south of the channel and north of Oval Beach from McClendon for $20 million.

Before voting April 26, two planning commission members asked that the township retain a certified planning consultant to assist Smith and zoning administrator Steve Kushion. Township staff, citing redundant and needless expense for such counsel, declined to do so until the preliminary process was completed.

“As a boater,” said lifelong area resident and realtor Liz Engel, “I have safety concerns with any marina that would add nearly 50 docks large enough to accommodate 150-foot yachts, all entering the river at the busiest and one of the narrowest points at the river mouth.

“One, it is against local zoning and unfair to other residents and businesses, and two, it could be very dangerous to other boaters,” Engel said.

“The importance of how this property is developed cannot be underestimated,” Alliance president David Swan said.

“The harbor mouth and coastal duneland have been deemed essential to our community’s identity and continued prosperity,” Swan added.

“While continuing to work to enforce locally-determined zoning and our master plan,” the group said in a statement, “the Coastal Alliance remains committed to encouraging the property owner to respect our community’s long history of conservation. Specifically, we are asking Jeff and Peg Padnos to please consider a legacy that includes:

“1. Allowing the community/region to purchase development rights to preserve important view sheds and historic sites, and to protect the wetlands and other vital habitat.

“2. Working with the scientists who have studied the Saugatuck dunes for decades and a conservation design team to protect our community (emphasis theirs) investments, as well as their own.

“3. Being open to finding a development solution that balances their need for a return on investment and our need to protect our community values as articulated in the Tri-Community Master Plan.”