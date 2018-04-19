Alliance outlines marina-rejection plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance Monday announced a legal strategy to stop a marina proposed for what members call “the Wild Heart of Saugatuck.”

At a press conference in the Old School House History Center, Alliance president David Swan said the 501c3 land-preservation group has:

Been joined by the Gun Lake Tribe and Huron Band of Pottawatomie appealing the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality granting NorthShore of Saugatuck a permit to build a boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River Channel to Lake Michigan;

Sued NorthShore in Michigan Appellate Court for a Nuisance per Se for knowingly breaking Saugatuck Township zoning laws; and

Launched a fundraising campaign through gofundme.com/save-our-saugatuck-shoreline to help finance its legal efforts.

NorthShore, whose principals Jeff and Peg Padnos bought 308 acres north of the channel in winter 2016-17, has proposed building 40 homes on it, largely clustered so as to place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement.

About 17 of those lots either exist by right or were pre-approved in a 2012 federal court settlement between the township and former landowner Aubrey McClendon. NorthShore has proposed in addition building 23 homes around a 6.54-acre boat basin on 95.67 acres, part of which were occupied by the lost 1800s lumber town of Singapore.

The township and DEQ have given green lights to the basin effort. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has purview over waterways hydrology, has asked NorthShore to furnish an archeological study before ruling on whether to grant a permit. That action is still pending.

Swan noted the Alliance had joined the West Michigan Environmental Action Council, Michigan League of Conservation and 13 other groups co-signing a letter calling on the Corps to deny the permit. There is similar support, he said, for other Alliance efforts.

The group and tribes’ DEQ appeal, the SDCA leader said, is based on state law that reads, “Sand dune mining, or the removal of sand from sand dune areas for commercial purposes within Michigan’s Critical Dune boundary, was prohibited in 1998.

“NorthShore” he said, “is proposing the removal of 240,000 cubic yards of sand, the equivalent of 20,000 dump trucks or a football field 90 feet tall.”

The nuisance suit cites township ordinance Sec. 40-910. (h): “In no event shall a canal or channel be excavated for the purpose of increasing the Water Frontage required by this section.”

The planning commission, based on attorney Scott Smith’s April 2017 counsel, chose not to enforce this as a threshold issue, citing ensuing Section 40-910(i) which says, “To the extent applicable, this article shall be considered when the Township receives a Planned Unit Development application. At the discretion of the Township, and as allowed by the standards in Section 40-779 and Section 40-780, the requirements of this article may be modified.” The planning commission approvals were for a PUD.

“The Alliance,” Swan said, “believes that interpretation was incorrect.

“NorthShore,” he went on, “is proposing to add 3,400 feet of water access to their 1,400 feet of river frontage. The Alliance is concerned that adding 50 boats, some as long as 120 feet, making nearly 6,000 feet of boats or a little more than one mile, will make navigation unsafe at the river mouth.”

Basin construction, Swan said, stands to lower surrounding groundwater levels six inches, threatening nearby globally-imperiled interdunal wetlands, and the basin’s planned mechanical circulation system would harm the river and lake’s sturgeon population.

NorthShore’s effort, he continued, to sue the Alliance for nearly $10,000 claiming it had no basis to appeal township and DEQ approvals was “a way to silence our voices; to intimidate us.

“The judge threw it out,” he said.

“The headline for this story,” said NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse after Monday’s conference, “should be ‘Opponents Still Opposed.’ There is nothing new here.

“David Swan has made these same claims to the (township) planning commission, zoning board of appeals, MDEQ and (Allegan County) Circuit Court, all of whom have summarily rejected them.

“But, after hearing some of the claims made by Mr. Swan at the press conference this morning, Gabrielse continued, a few things that should be corrected.

“Regarding (his) claim that the construction of this boat basin violates the township ordinance, Mr. Swan is pushing for a very creative and self-serving interpretation of the township ordinance.

“The Township’s attorney, an outside land-use specialist hired specifically by the Township to review NorthShore’s plans, and the planning commission have each reviewed this issue and all have concluded that the proposed boat basin fully complies with the township ordinance.

“Regarding Mr. Swan’s claim that the construction of the boat basin violates state law provisions regarding sand mining, (he) has been actively lobbying for this interpretation, but no one tasked with properly interpreting the applicable law — the MDEQ, the Michigan Attorney General, township planning commission and township attorney — agrees with him. Digging one hole and filling in another, all on the same property, does not constitute sand mining.

“Regarding Mr. Swan’s claim that construction of the boat basin will lower the groundwater level by six inches, it simply is not true. The boat basin proposed by NorthShore is designed with a clay liner at its bottom to ensure that the groundwater level of the surrounding area remains unaffected. This is the design plan that the MDEQ has approved.

“NorthShore retained one of the leading hydrologists in the state to assist in designing the boat basin. That person and the MDEQ’s in-house hydrologist both agree that the basin, as designed, will have no affect on the groundwater level of the surrounding area.

“Mr. Swan’s claim that using a mechanical circulation system will cause harm to the sturgeon population once again misstates the facts. The boat basin will employ an innovative passive circulation system that uses the natural flow of the river to circulate the water. This design has been applauded by the MDEQ and others. It will not use a mechanical circulation system as stated by Mr. Swan.

“Moreover, the entire interior perimeter of the boat basin will contain riprap toe-stone which is an excellent habitat for sturgeon.

“Mr. Swan,” Gabrielse went on, “appears more interested in his fundraising efforts than in accurately describing the facts and applicable law.

“The only permit that NorthShore has not yet received is from the Army Corps, which is waiting on the completion of a comprehensive archaeological survey.

“Once that survey is completed, NorthShore is optimistic that the Corps will issue the requested permit.

“NorthShore will continue to defend its right to develop this property in accordance with applicable law,” the attorney said.