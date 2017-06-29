Alliance sues township over basin plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance is suing Saugatuck Township claiming its planning commission wrongly granted NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC preliminary approvals to build 23 homes around a boat basin where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood.

The nonprofit land-preservation group — which since 2007 has fought efforts to develop the former Denison/McClendon land fronting Lake Michigan at the Kalamazoo River channel — filed in Allegan County Circuit Court June 20 seeking to overturn the planning commission’s action.

The body voted 6-0 April 26 to grant preliminary planned unit development and site condominium approvals for 95.67 acres of Jeff and Peg Padnos’ 304 acres north of the channel, contingent on the new owners meeting 15 conditions as recommended by township attorney Scott Smith.

Smith, a municipal law specialist for Dickinson Wright of Grand Rapids, told the commission NorthShore’s planned boat basin did not fall within their purview. Among conditions he recommended for final approval were that the developer obtain needed permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to build the boat basin.

Those applications include public notices and a public hearing, and preempt most local control, the township attorney noted.

Cottage Home of Holland president Brian Bosgraaf, who is guiding the NorthShore development, plans to build around 40 single-family homes on the 304-acre parcel, including the aforesaid 23 on largely-level land first developed as Singapore in the 1830s and later occupied by a Denison family Broward Boat Works plant.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record.

The June 20 Alliance filing cites violations of the approval process and township zoning ordinance requirements.

“We were disappointed,” said SDCA board member Jon Helmrich, “that the planning commission’s preliminary approval was procedurally deficient to such an extent that the written decision did not even include any findings of fact — something required by state law for all approvals

“We are appealing so the planning commission can correct the various mistakes,” he said.

The Alliance claims the commission approved an insufficient preliminary plan despite strong public opposition, independent legal opinions (from SDCA attorney Scott Howard and retired attorney/resident Steve McKown) saying the marina plan conflicts with the township zoning code, and absent the requested and necessary expertise of a planning consultant.

The approval, the suit goes on, violated zoning ordinances including: waterfront anti-funneling and density laws, laws against excavating existing channels to increase water frontage, laws pertaining to the removal of 160,000 tons of sand within Michigan’s critical dune boundaries, and multiple inconsistencies with the 2016 Tri-Community Master Plan created by Douglas and Saugatuck cities and the township.

The plan, said the SDCA, prioritizes protection of the natural environment when making future land use decisions along the Lake Michigan and Kalamazoo River waterfronts.

The property, called by some “The Wild Heart of Saugatuck,” has been the subject of multiple lawsuits during the past 11 years following the deaths of longtime owners Frank and Gertrude Denison. Aubrey McClendon — whose estate sold the property in January to Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos and his wife, Peg, of Holland — filed several lawsuits against the township during the decade he owned the property. The Alliance has also previously sued the township.

The land has been the focus of regional conservation interests for decades. In 2012 the City of Saugatuck — with help from Land Conservancy of West Michigan-brokered grants of $10.5 million from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and other donors — acquired 173 acres south of the channel and north of Oval Beach from McClendon for $20 million.

Before voting April 26, two planning commission members asked that the township retain a certified planning consultant to assist Smith and zoning administrator Steve Kushion. Township staff, citing redundant and needless expense for such counsel, declined to do so until the preliminary process was completed.

“As a boater,” said lifelong area resident and realtor Liz Engel, “I have safety concerns with any marina that would add nearly 50 docks large enough to accommodate 150-foot yachts, all entering the river at the busiest and one of the narrowest points at the river mouth.

“One, it is against local zoning and unfair to other residents and businesses, and two, it could be very dangerous to other boaters,” Engel said.

“The importance of how this property is developed cannot be underestimated,” Alliance president David Swan said.

“The harbor mouth and coastal duneland have been deemed essential to our community’s identity and continued prosperity,” Swan added.

“While continuing to work to enforce locally-determined zoning and our master plan,” the group said in a statement, “the Coastal Alliance remains committed to encouraging the property owner to respect our community’s long history of conservation. Specifically, we are asking Jeff and Peg Padnos to please consider a legacy that includes:

“1. Allowing the community/region to purchase development rights to preserve important view sheds and historic sites, and to protect the wetlands and other vital habitat.

“2. Working with the scientists who have studied the Saugatuck dunes for decades and a conservation design team to protect our community (emphasis theirs) investments, as well as their own.

“3. Being open to finding a development solution that balances their need for a return on investment and our need to protect our community values as articulated in the Tri-Community Master Plan.”