Ambulance price rise may just be start

Little did the Saugatuck Township Board know last spring, when it agreed to resume an ambulance contract for its southern portion, the price had risen from $6,969.06 to $7,400 plus.

Wait, board member learned Feb. 12, it may rise, almost triple more.

Last April the new township board, most of whom were chosen in a November 2018 recall vote, reversed the former board’s 2015 decision to end membership in the Fennville Area Ambulance Service for coverage south of the Kalamazoo River.

The northern part of the township, plus Douglas and Saugatuck cities, has a contract with American Medical Response of West Michigan for non-government-subsidized service from an ambulance already stationed at Holland Hospital.

The southern township — in conjunction with Ganges, Clyde and Lee townships, part of Manlius Township and Fennville city — for years had been served by an AMR ambulance based in Fennville. The firm charges members, via a special assessment on homeowners, a subsidy to maintain it.

Saugatuck Township leaders in 2015 objected to other Fennville district board members recommending AMR’s contract be renewed for five years without first seeking bids from competitive providers. The district board then rewrote its request for proposals (RFP), although not entirely to the local township’s satisfaction.

“I believe we should remove ourselves from the Fennville district contract and negotiate with AMR ourselves for the entire township,” said then township supervisor Bill Wester.

“We can stay in the district and sign a contract whereby we’d be charged a subsidy,” he continued. “Or we can add our southern portion to our northern contract as exists and not pay the subsidy.

“There would be the same rates throughout the region,” AMR representative Dick Whipple said in 2015. “Service-wise, it would stay the same.”

“Option two is a win-win for us,” Wester said. The board then unanimously agreed.

Saugatuck Township’s win-win was the rest of the Fennville ambulance board’s lose-lose. After attending the latter’s March 14, 2019 meeting, new township treasurer Jon Helmrich told his board April 2 that losing Saugatuck’s estimated $7,000-plus yearly subsidy had led to an operating loss for the Fennville base.

“Despite this change,” said Helmrich, “AMR in Fennville committed to serving any dispatches for Priority 1 calls (the most urgent) only to the southern township area.

“There has been,” he continued, “concern among some township board members and residents (among them Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik and retired AMR employee Tony Schippa) that by no longer belonging to the Fennville Area Ambulance Service, response times have increased, placing residents at a higher risk.

“Revisiting our membership was an issue that our new board members had agreed to study further,” Helmich said.

The board voted to send a letter requesting Saugatuck rejoin the group. New Manager Griffin Graham told the township board last week that, based on members’ instruction last August, he and attorney Ron Bultje had prepared questions and concerns to share with AMR on resuming Fennville district service.

“Simultaneously,” Graham continued, “the township was working to add the ambulance special assessment district back on the winter tax roll,” approved by the board Oct. 2.

“This is currently being collected and will generate $6,969.06, the township’s share of the ambulance subsidy per the amendment which was to include Saugatuck Township,” Graham continued.

“Following the ambulance SAD’s reinstatement, staff contacted AMR about getting the agreement amendment officially signed. I was told that it was being reviewed by AMR’s legal department.

“On Dec. 12, the township and other Emergency Services Committee members were informed that the current subsidy paid to AMR to operate an ambulance out of Fennville would no longer be adequate.”

Costs for healthcare, manpower, training and liability have risen across the industry. All providers face them.

“I spoke with an AMR representative Dec. 16,’ Graham continued, “and confirmed that ambulance service would continue in the short term, but an increase from approximately $70,000 annually (the south township’s share being 10 percent) to approximately $195,000 annually would be needed to maintain the service long-term.

“On Jan. 28, the township was provided a new agreement amendment to confirm ambulance service with AMR through July 13, 2020, for the southern half of the township. It is at the rate of $74,423.23 as outlined in the original agreement, of which Saugatuck Township was not a party, as opposed to $69,669, which was identified in the originally proposed amendment, which was to include Saugatuck Township.”

So, for the south township’s share, roughly a $500 difference — through July at least.

“My concern remains,” Graham said, “that the township reinstated a funding source based on the original amendment’s proposed amount for 2019-2020. However, I recommend the board authorize the new amendment and allocate the additional funding necessary to cover the increase.

“This will secure the short term and give the Emergency Services Committee time to evaluate options for the long-term, include potential alternatives,” he said.

Board members last week agreed. But prospects of imminent, far-greater surcharges, may occasion further district changes.

Saugatuck five years ago sought and secured competitive bids from two other West Michigan ambulance providers, Life and Pride Care, before striking its AMR agreement.

Doing so again might be one option. But AMR is not alone facing higher costs of doing business.

Other options would be to increase assessments on member districts’ homeowners, negotiate as a group for less-costly service options, combinations thereof or some members parting ways to go on their own.

Stay tuned.