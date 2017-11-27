Anderson replaces Wiley as Douglas mayor

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas Mayor Jim Wiley is resigning after seven years on city council. Second-year council member Linda Anderson was appointed Monday to replace him.

“I feel it’s time to step aside and allow someone else to serve in my place,” Wiley wrote council Nov. 15.

“It’s been a very fulfilling seven years,” he added. “I’ve served with many excellent council members, I’ve learned a lot. I hope I’ve made a difference.

“The City of Douglas has so much potential and is in good hands. We are financially secure, and have an excellent city manager and staff. Our council people are motivated and committed to a progressive agenda.

“Please accept my resignation effect Nov. 30,” Wiley said. Peers Monday accepted his resignation and will seek to appoint a council replacement for the remaining year of his two-year term.

Wiley, 69, was first elected to council in November 2010. The owner of full-service laundry and dry cleaning services was elected by peers as third mayor in Douglas history, following Matt Balmer and Renee Waddell, the next year.

Anderson will be the city’s second woman mayor.