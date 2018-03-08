Andrew Holtz, schools’ ‘King of Bands,’ does it all

By Alyssa Hayden

Not only does he lead the Saugatuck High School pep band at basketball games and marching band during football games and parades, he directs every musical ensemble the school offers: sixth grade, middle school, high school and jazz bands as well as the choir. He touches the lives of 250 students every day. His high school band just earned straight ones—the highest possible rating of “superior”—at the district festival last week at West Ottawa’s Harbor Lights Middle School. He is Andrew Holtz.

A typical school day for him begins around 5 am. After his four kids are fed, dressed and ready to go, Holtz drops them off in Allendale as soon as the building opens, then drives 45 minutes to Saugatuck to start the day here with his planning period from 8 to 9:13 a.m. During that time he organizes his lesson plans and does grading if need be.

Eighty-five middle school band students arrive at 9:17. They dive right into warm-ups: Nos. 87-90 in the “Essential Elements” book and the E-flat and F-major scales. After that, their festival music becomes the focus of the rest of the hour.

This year, the pieces are “Imperium” by Michael Sweeney, “New Century March” by Ken Harris and “Mystery of the Maya” by John Edmondson. Holtz wants students to focus on improving the balance and blending. The class ends and the kids head to their next hour while he takes his lunch break.

Forty-two sixth-graders come to play from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Holtz has introduced the class to jazz during the past few days, having them improvise melodies for two measures. He circulates throughout the room, randomly selecting a few students to come up with a melody on the spot.

After going over jazz and swing basics, the class learns about the purpose of first and second endings, playing the classic Christmas tune “Up On a Housetop” in late February to take the numbered endings into the real world.

Most sixth-grade band students play and hold an instrument for the first time in September. By December they play at the holiday concert.

“I love seeing students grow,” Holtz said. “I also like just seeing that moment when a beginner gets it: that kid who maybe is struggling for September and even into October. I like seeing that look on their face.”

After the sixth graders leave, the 82 high school band members arrive at 12:18 and play until 1:30.

They practice warm-ups in the “Essential Elements” book. A few numbers in the book are played to prepare the class for an hour of playing their festival pieces: “Eatons Hill” by Barrie Gott, “Whispers of the Heart” by George Farmer and “Reflections on a Glass Castle” by Gary Fagan.

The class plays through all three, then gathers in instrument sections to self-evaluation on how they can improve their performance to earn a positive rating at concert festival.

The high school band has grown from 27 members under Holtz to as many as 85, depending on the trimester, up to 85. But for him it is not all about the numbers. If a student joins the band in the sixth grade and stays until the day they graduate, that’s seven years in one class.

“One of the best things about this job,” said Holtz, “is that I’m working with students over a long period, so I’m the one who starts them at sixth grade when they don’t know how to hold their instruments or read music. I continue working with them until I’m conducting them at their high school graduation. Being able to see a kid develop academically, socially, intellectually and musically is really rewarding.”

From 1:34 to 2:45 p.m., the 35 high school choir members arrive to learn about music and singing. They get right down to business: the class is preparing for its first performance of the year: the pre-festival concert. They use the class time to run through all four of their arrangements: “Cantate Hodie” composed by Mary Lynn Lightfoot, “Pick a Bale of Cotton” arranged by Charles Terhune, “The Star-Spangled Banner” arranged by Donald Moore, and “Goodnight” with words by John Lennon and composed by Audrey Snyder.

When choir class ends, Holtz’s day is far from over. He stays after school to listen to playing quizzes and challenges, and helps students who need one-on-one assistance. He also grades the playing quizzes and does paperwork before driving to pick up his kids in Allendale, take them home, cook dinner, help them with their homework, put them to bed, “vegetate for about 20 minutes,” then go to bed. It’s a full day but one that he loves to do.

“I knew I wanted to be a teacher from really early (on), probably third grade,” he said. “The subject I wanted to teach changed a lot, but when I joined band in seventh grade I knew that was what I wanted to do. It gave me an opportunity to express myself in a way that I couldn’t find in a different subject.

“I was painfully shy in school and just didn’t have the words,” he continued. “Being able to play what I was feeling was a big relief for me.”

From a shy kid to award-winning Saugatuck Middle and High School band director, Andrew Holtz does it all.