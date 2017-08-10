Andrews to replace Chodos as Ox-Bow head

Artist Mike Andrews has been appointed executive and creative director of Saugatuck’s Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency, replacing Elizabeth Chodos, who will leave in October to become Miller Gallery director at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg.

Andrews, Ox-Bow academic director since 2010, was directly involved in setting the vision for programs and implementing curriculum.

He also has been tenure-track faculty at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in the Department of Fiber and Material studies, where he taught weaving, software, and experimental approaches to craft.

“Mike’s passion for taking Ox-Bow’s 107-year legacy to even greater success makes him the perfect fit as our executive and creative director,” Ox-Bow president Dave Geerts said Monday in making the announcement.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join in this key leadership position.”

“I can’t imagine a better person than Mike Andrews to take the helm at Ox-Bow,” said Chodos. “Having worked side-by-side with Mike for eight years, I have witnessed his incredible passion and vision for Ox-Bow in action.

“I am confident that the organization will flourish under his leadership.”

Ox-Bow is a residential school of art and artist’s residency on a 115-acre campus on Lake Michigan in Saugatuck. Through its affiliation with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, it offers one and two-week courses for credit and non-credit for beginning, intermediate and advanced students in a wide range of studio areas.

Courses range in focus from the functional to the sculptural; from traditional to contemporary; and from representational to conceptual.

Andrews received a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art. Recent accomplishments include participating on a panel about craft and technology at the College Art Association conference in New York, a group show in that city about the relationship between weaving and video, and a solo show in Chicago at Volume gallery.

“Ox-Bow is just as much a place as it is an idea,” the new director said. “I’m eager to work with artists, my coworkers and the board on initiatives to continue and expand our programs both on campus and beyond.

“The relationships between academia, commercial galleries, studios and artist-run spaces are in dynamic flux right now, Andrews continued.

“Ox-Bow is well suited to continue to be a node and connector in this system,” he said.