Animal friends thank community

To the editor,

The board members of 4 Paws Lakeshore are pleased to announce that on July 1 we presented a $50,000 check to Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance as a result of our June 2 “Grease” fundraising event.

This money will be used by Wishbone to continue their ongoing efforts to help animals in need.

Wishbone operates the Allegan County Animal Shelter in Allegan and Wishbone House in Douglas, their resale shop and adoption center. This organization is operated almost exclusively by dedicated volunteers, which means the money we raise goes directly towards animal care.

We thank everyone who took part and helped us achieve this monetary goal; this means sponsors, those who purchased tickets to one of our most-memorable events, those who donated to the Hearts Project (emergency medical care), the many local businesses who donated auction items, those who made direct donations and volunteers who helped our event run so smoothly.

We also thank Laketown Conference Center for their cooperation with all the detail requests that contributed to such a successful evening. We are awestruck by this community’s generosity, and this includes those who visit and take part in our cause. “Grease” was, indeed, great fun!

We hope to see you all next year at our 10th anniversary event. We promise another memorable evening.

Michael Bojko, President

Board Members: George Stoutin, Joe Michaels, Sandy Corsiglia, Josephine Berault, Russ Lamesfield, Phil Raywood, Danny Turner, Kevin Putnam, David Nadeau and Paula Bedford

 

