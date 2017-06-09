Animal Health Company Expands Michigan Facility, Adding To State’s Manufacturing Success

Animal health company Zoetis Inc. is set to expand their Global Manufacturing and Supply facility in Kalamazoo. Area Development reports that the facility will be designated for a new oral flea and tick medication for dogs. Zoetis predicts a early-2019 completion date.

The Michigan Economic Development Cooperation awarded Zoetis a Business Development Program grant to assist with the project. Area Development reports that Matthew Everhart, Vice President of Pharmaceutical and Aseptic Operations for this plant, said in a press statement that the expanded location is an important step for company growth.

“Kalamazoo is home to one of the largest and most important manufacturing sites in Zoetis’ Global Manufacturing and Supply network,” he said. “Locating manufacturing here gives us continued access to a highly skilled and diverse workforce which is essential to managing a global animal health company. Our people provide our veterinarian and livestock farmer customers with a reliable supply of high quality medicines for their animals and are an integral part of the community here.”

Kalamazoo isn’t the only area getting attention for its role in the manufacturing industry. Michigan as a whole has recently been making headlines for its standout commitment for economic and manufacturing development. Globally, manufacturing is a highly competitive industry. Within the construction manufacturing industry, for example, 90% of the industry’s revenue is produced by the top 50 companies.

Noting Michigan’s ability to keep up with this global market, economists Gad Levanon and Diane Lim write in The Hill that between 2009 and 2016, Michigan saw a 12% job growth rate, compared to the national rate of 10%. Taking this a step further, state manufacturing jobs improved by 32%, compared to 32% nationally.

Lavanon and Lim also write that in addition to growing their existing industries, the state needs to invest in youth development. Manufacturing jobs require highly specific knowledge, such as the ability to calibrate an instrument, for example. This skill requires a worker to measure two instruments, a standard device against a test device. By encouraging young people to pursue this specialized knowledge, Levanon and Lim say that Michigan can keep its role as a manufacturing leader.

“To sustain the manufacturing recovery in Michigan, public and private sector leaders alike will need to better encourage younger Michiganders to stay and work in Michigan manufacturing (like their parents did), and attract people from other states and countries to reside there.”