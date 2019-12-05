Another Snowstorm Is On The Move, Michigan Police Urge Motorists To Be Safe

The official start of winter might not be for another two weeks, but a harsh winter storm could be spreading heavy snow over the Upper Midwest again next week. According to AccuWeather, forecasters are currently monitoring a storm that, regardless of its intensity, could lead to significant lake-effect snow.

Intense weather is expected to track over the Great Lakes while a weaker storm is expected to track toward the Northeast. For now, a moderate storm is expected. But a cold blast following the storm will cause substantial snowfall.

The projected storm path

The storm will move out of the southern Rockies beginning Saturday, December 7. From there, it’ll dip over the southern Plains and turn northeast across the Mississippi Valley before arriving in the eastern Great Lakes region by early next week.

“Enough snow to shovel and plow are forecast from part of South Dakota to central and southern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said Brett Anderson, the senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Heavy snowfall expected

A shift in the storm’s current track could potentially send snow further south toward Detroit or Chicago. Forecasters say a period of snow and rapid freeze-up could occur even with heavy snow riding across the northern tier.

Multiple days of colder conditions and high winds are expected in the middle and later parts of the week regardless of the storm track. Once the colder air arrives, temperatures are expected to drop by 30 degrees over the Central states from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains.

Depending on the storm’s intensity, the weather could significantly impact travel and shipping interests centered in the Midwest. About two-thirds of Canada-US trade is moved by truck. The storm could have ramifications in the Northeast as well.

Michigan State Police urge motorists to be cautious

Winter weather can have a major impact on your ability to safely operate your vehicle.

Snow, rain, and hail can cause decreased visibility. And wet, icy roads make it more difficult to stop.

“What we are seeing out there is that people are just going too fast,” said Trooper Stacey Rasanen, Michigan State Police. “We want to remind people to slow down and give themselves a lot of stopping time. Sometimes it takes up to 10 times the room to stop your vehicle.”

Here are a few ways you can stay safe on Michigan’s icy roads next week:

Get your car serviced when you notice a problem. Have your mechanic take a look at your vehicle to make sure it's in good condition to drive in winter weather. Stay further back from other vehicles. You don't need to slow way down when you're driving on winter roads. In fact, driving too slow can actually be just as dangerous as driving too fast. Instead, make sure to go the speed limit but to stay further back from the vehicle ahead of you. This will give you more time to stop in case you slide on ice or the vehicle ahead of you stops suddenly. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Emergency situations happen and it's important to be prepared. If you find yourself trapped on the side of the road and your vehicle won't start, you could be at risk for hypothermia. Keep extra blankets in your vehicle along with a First AID Kit, flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, food, water, gloves, boots, tire chains, an ice scraper/snowbrush, and road flares.

It’s crucial to be cautious while driving in winter weather, especially when there’s a snowstorm. Only drive when necessary, go the speed limit, and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.