Area CROP Walk, Vespers Cruise on tap

Volunteers will again raise money to help needy families during the 2017 Saugatuck-Douglas CROP Hunger Walk Sunday, Oct. 8, starting at 2 p.m. at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Road. They will follow three miles of lakeside roadway.

Local CROP Walks for more than 30 years have helped both worldwide and Douglas Christian Neighbors’ efforts to end hunger and poverty through long-term, sustainable approaches.

Proceeds from this year’s walk and the annual Vespers Cruise Sunday, Sept. 24, will go towards these efforts. Sponsors this year hope to pass the $300,000 in money raised.

For more information or to buy Vespers tickets, call Joy Muehlenbeck at (269) 857- 2996 or visit CROPHungerWalk.org/DouglasMI.