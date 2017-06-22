Arson suspected in grass fire spree

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township and neighboring firefighters were pressed into extra duty by a rash of possibly arson-related grassfires Wednesday, June 14, along a four-mile stretch of I-196.

Police are looking for two young women driving a beige car seen throwing lighted pieces of newspaper late that morning by the southbound freeway between miles 40 and 37. Fires were reported at five locations.

Temperatures in the 90s and dry conditions made grass especially flammable and fighting fires extra dangerous.

“We already had crews on a medical call on Blue Star Highway and a semi blocking the northbound lanes of I-196 in Laketown Township, so we were spread very thin,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District IT coordinator Erik Kirchert.

After the second blaze was called in, neighboring Park Township, Graafschap, Ganges and Hamilton fire departments were called in to assist. One of the grass fires jumped into the nearby woods, requiring 12 crewmembers to douse it.

“We were unable to locate the suspects or vehicle,” MSP Lt. Angel Ouwinga told The Commercial Record. “We suspect they jumped off the freeway.”

“Back at the station during cleanup, we were alerted at 1:13 p.m. to another brush fire at the dead end of 134th Avenue,” Kirchert continued. “When we arrived a long row of firewood had caught fire.

“We determined that an ember from one of the earlier fires had traveled 15 to 20 feet and landed in the dry leaves surrounding the firewood. This fire was extinguished at 1:45 p.m.,” he said.

Starting that night at seven, the STFD was dispatched to another five to seven grassfires, all alongside northbound I-196 between Miles 38 and 40, reported Kirchert.

A passerby extinguished one of them near Mile 39. Saugatuck Township and Graafschap departments put out the others, ranging from 6 by 12 feet to 20 by 30 feet, within 30 minutes, he said. There were no reports regarding who might have set them.

Some officials speculated the two morning fire suspects may have gotten off southbound I-196 at Exit 36, spent the day in town, then set more fires that night next to northbound.

Persons who may have more information about the suspects or fires are urged to call Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT O or the Wayland state police post during business hours at (269) 792-2213.