Arsonist violates probation, faces up to 30 years in prion
Arsonist violates probation, faces up to 30 years in prion

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

A Fennville man on probation after admitting to trying to burn down his grandparents’ house in 2015 has been sent to prison after his third probation violation.

Andrew John Starring, 21, was sent to prison by Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker for 30 months to 20 years, with credit for 432 days already served.

Starring was originally sentenced in 2016 on a second-degree arson charge to which he pleaded guilty in exchange for prosecutors dropping larceny, larceny of a firearm and felony firearms charges against him the incident. Bakker sent him to jail for 11 months and put him on probation for five years.

According to court records, Starring was first convicted of violating his probation on the day of his sentence when he tried to contact the victims, Linus and Janice Starring, who own Saugatuck Dune Rides, through a third party. He was punished by not being allowed time off his jail sentence for doing inmate work.

In May 2016 he was convicted of violating his probation for attempting to indirectly contact his mother, Lisa Ridley, without permission, after an additional condition had been added to the probation that he not have contact with her without prior permission of his probation agent.

The third violation was entered in December last year where he was accused of not completing the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program as ordered.

