Art a Loan student works up for bid Nov. 15

Saugatuck Public Schools students will exhibit works in the 22nd annual Art à Loan lease program opening Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, 400 Culver St., Sauga-tuck, with a free reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gallery doors will open at 6:45 and leasing begins at 7.

A jury of art professionals selected the pieces included from submissions from kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Each work is professionally matted, framed and labeled with tags identifying the program, artist, and his or her year in school. Sarah Harris with The Nines Gallery and Framing Studio in Holland has again contributed to this effort.

The pieces can be leased for $150 per year for public display in offices, shops, restaurants, lobbies and more, where they will be on display for one year starting Jan. 3, 2018.

“Art a Loan is our most important event of the year,” said Saugatuck High School art teacher Danielle Hanna, who has worked with new middle/Douglas Elementary school visual arts teacher Melissa Pawlak on the project.

“It’s such a blessing to be an art teacher in a community so profoundly connected to the visual arts. Our students feel that connection and know they’re part of something special and unique,” she said.

After the opening event, Art a Loan will be displayed in the SCA’s Bertha Krueger Reid Exhibition Hall weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during performances through December. Admission is free.

Students whose art will appear include Annika Vanderbeek (Grade 3); Maddox Reed, Julia Lowery and Tessa Knap (4); Sophie Kuipers, Carter Miller and Kari Chelevig (5); Joseph Nemith, Elsa Nor and Noah Lankheet-Rathbun (6); Naleah Boyers, Grace Wil-liams and Will Ayers (7); Ava Fink, Emma Rookus and Eleni Persinger (8); Knole Ihle, Katie Ayers and Ansley Ellison (9); Madison Dedic, Cheyenne Lankheet-Rathbun and Emma Firmiss (10); Madelyn Moore, Erin Stannis and Morgan Beckman (11); Claire Stannis, Melody Antel and Paisley Sipes (12); and Evan Hotary, Michelle Malkowski and Kalie Lavery (2017 graduates).

Persons interested in leasing artwork but unable to attend Nov. 15 can call Hanna at (269) 857-2133 or email dhanna@saugatuckps.com.