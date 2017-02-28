Artificial Intelligence and Your Nose Have More in Common Than You May Think

Smell that? It’s the fragrance of the ever-changing technology world.

Every single day, it is estimated that 20,000 liters of air pass through the average adult’s nose. And now, artificial intelligence has gotten so advanced that it has developed a sense of smell as well. At least, a little bit.

Scientists have long been curious if it is actually possible to predict the smell of something simply based on its chemical structure. So, 22 teams of scientists and researchers, including those from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, have collaborated to create an algorithm to do just that.

To determine the different chemical structures, researchers had volunteers smell 476 different scents and label them using only one word from a list of 19 descriptive adjectives. In addition to labeling some scents to be sweet, burnt, or garlicky, the smellers had to label the pleasantness and intensity of each scent. In doing so, these volunteers created a massive database of over one million categorized scent data points to be used in the study.

A smelling challenge was then sent out around the world to see if more volunteers would be able to accurately guess the scents at hand. The Ann Arbor team, led by computer scientist Yuanfang Guan, was one of the two teams that stood out.

Head researcher Pablo Meyer explained the results from Ann Arbor to Science Mag: “We learned that we can very specifically assign structural features to descriptions of the odor.”

Of the groups they studied, Meyer found that molecules with sulfur groups usually produce a smell of garlic, and molecules that have a similar chemical structure to vanilla beans tend to have scents that are very rich and sweet, like those found in a bakery.

As of right now, Meyer believes these algorithms can be quite beneficial in helping different companies develop new molecules that can trigger specific smells. But his first goal is to expand on his 19 original scent descriptions. Until then, it begs the question: what else is artificial intelligence smelling?