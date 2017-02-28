Home Contributed Artificial Intelligence and Your Nose Have More in Common Than You May Think
Artificial Intelligence and Your Nose Have More in Common Than You May Think
Contributed
0

Artificial Intelligence and Your Nose Have More in Common Than You May Think

0
nose
now viewing

Artificial Intelligence and Your Nose Have More in Common Than You May Think

2-23 Les Mis overhead 5x-cr
now playing

'Les Mis' brings Paris to Saugatuck

bluestartrail
now playing

Can Saugatuck city buy in to Blue Star Trail?

1-19 Brown Aaron 1x
now playing

Citizens press school board to oust church

2-23 Interact kids 6x-cr
now playing

Home again

douglas
now playing

Douglas hosts sled-dog fun March 4

2-23 Virtue Bill and girls 6x-cr
now playing

Cider insiders

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Let's make a difference

2-23 GS Pat 5x-cr
now playing

Gallery stroll weekend draws all types

Smell that? It’s the fragrance of the ever-changing technology world.

Every single day, it is estimated that 20,000 liters of air pass through the average adult’s nose. And now, artificial intelligence has gotten so advanced that it has developed a sense of smell as well. At least, a little bit.

Scientists have long been curious if it is actually possible to predict the smell of something simply based on its chemical structure. So, 22 teams of scientists and researchers, including those from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, have collaborated to create an algorithm to do just that.

To determine the different chemical structures, researchers had volunteers smell 476 different scents and label them using only one word from a list of 19 descriptive adjectives. In addition to labeling some scents to be sweet, burnt, or garlicky, the smellers had to label the pleasantness and intensity of each scent. In doing so, these volunteers created a massive database of over one million categorized scent data points to be used in the study.

A smelling challenge was then sent out around the world to see if more volunteers would be able to accurately guess the scents at hand. The Ann Arbor team, led by computer scientist Yuanfang Guan, was one of the two teams that stood out.

Head researcher Pablo Meyer explained the results from Ann Arbor to Science Mag: “We learned that we can very specifically assign structural features to descriptions of the odor.”

Of the groups they studied, Meyer found that molecules with sulfur groups usually produce a smell of garlic, and molecules that have a similar chemical structure to vanilla beans tend to have scents that are very rich and sweet, like those found in a bakery.

As of right now, Meyer believes these algorithms can be quite beneficial in helping different companies develop new molecules that can trigger specific smells. But his first goal is to expand on his 19 original scent descriptions. Until then, it begs the question: what else is artificial intelligence smelling?

Related Posts
pipes

Thousands of Homes Affected by Flint Water Crisis to Receive New Faucets

Contributor 0
winter car

Michigan Man Finds Out About Infrequently Enforced Automobile Law the Hard Way

Contributor 0

Fire at Kalamazoo Senior Apartments Forces Hundreds to Evacuate

Contributor 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video