Artists to exhibit travel-inspired works

West Michigan artists Anne Corlett and Angela Saxon will exhibit works painted during three weeks together this winter in Italy during the 40th annual Gallery Stroll Weekend Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Old School House, 130 Center St., Douglas.

Joining them will be Jane Corlett Wiley, who will share drawings from her series “How Do I Name What Chokes Me,” plus photographs created last year while traveling in Hawaii.

Anne Corlett says she drew relentlessly in Rome (see example above), recording sculpture and paintings with pen and paper. In the foothills of the Aurunci Mountains in the Lazio region, she experimented with acrylics, a new medium for her.

“I allowed myself to play, enjoying the simplicity of exploration without expectation,” she says. “The experi- ence of working alongside another serious artist in this manner continues to influence my work.”

Saxon calls her experience in Italy “Total immersion, surrounded by art everywhere (with) the support and camaraderie of another like-minded, diligent and supportive artist.”

Wiley, who graduated from the University of Michigan’s Stamps School of Art in 2016, says her drawings “explore the emotional backlash of wordlessness or an overall inability to feel fully expressed within my surroundings.”

Guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments, beverages and talking with artists.