Arts ambience topic of free SDHC talk

Button Gallery owner Michael Burmeister will look at how different localities infuse different flavors into the art scenes at the next monthly Saugatuck-Douglas History Center presentation Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the Old School House, 130 Center St., Douglas, at 7 p.m.

All are welcome, free. Audience participation is invited to enrich the discussion.

Burmeister will draw upon his personal journey from gaining his Master of Fine Arts at Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, to teaching jobs at five colleges in Illinois and Pennsylvania, then to preparing exhibitions at four museums in the Chicago/Evanston environs before coming here. Each, he says, taught him different things.

The presenter will also share the ideas his experiences have generated for building upon West Michigan’s Art Coast reputation.

Burmeister acquired and relocated Button Gallery in 2015 when previous owner Arthur Frederick retired, ending his 30-plus years of gallery operation. Frederick’s stops included an English garden setting on West Center Street, “a stone’s throw” from Lake Michigan.

Representing artists recognized on regional and national levels, Button Gallery describes itself as “an eclectic mix of artistic voices and expressions, striving to create an environment of welcomed openness, dialogue and thoughtful visual enjoyment.”

For more information about the History Center, its Pump House Museum in Saugatuck, Old School House in Douglas or coming activities, visit MySDHistory.org.