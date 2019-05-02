Artz & Gardenz Tour on tap May 11-12

Six area studios and a lavender farm will open their doors for the third annual Artz and Gardenz Mothers’ Day weekend tour Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free.

Multiple artists at each stop within a half hour’s drive from Saugatuck-Douglas will welcome young and old to enjoy a variety of creative approaches to art and gardening.

Stops will include:

• Chicago Crucible Studio, 4789 132nd Ave., Hamilton. Lloyd Mandebaum will show off his new bronze, iron and aluminum fine-art casting foundry. He will perform an aluminum pour demonstrations.

Also there, Jill Lareaux will exhibit bronze and clay sculptures; Chris Swinson of Mycophile’s Garden will provide fresh mushrooms, recipes, mushroom grow kits and arrangements; and Pullman’s Hinterland Farm and Kitchen will offer its wares.

• Mike Taylor, Pottworks Studio/West Michigan Clay Supply, 3765 Lincoln Road (M-40), Hamilton. Taylor specializes in wood-fired pottery, offering decorative and functional stoneware designs with striking forms and surfaces, plus an organic vegetable farm on his property.

Guest artists Judy Bowman Anthrop will display oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; Bonnie Blandford jewelry; and Craft Raft Studio textiles.

• Teresa Wooden, Stone Forest Pottery, 5955 141st Ave., Holland. The artist specializes in sgraffito (carved designs through colored clay layers), creating work in a studio attached to an underground home with a rooftop garden.

Wooden, who will also host a Bonsai tree exhibit and sale available, will be joined on site by Westview Farms perennials and herbs growers Kay and Lee VerSchure, wooden songbird sculptor Mike Van Houzen, Landis Zylman of Dreamhouse Garden Orchids and Anna Wooden, Teresa’s daughter, who will show her small nature paintings.

• Marcia Perry Sculpture Studio, 6248 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck. Tree art takes center stage at Perry’s home and studio, which features wood sculptures, woodland paths, an organic permaculture garden, pond and more.

Also on view will be works by mixed-media artist Amy Wilkinson.

• Cynthia McKean, cMc Design, 1000 Mason St., Saugatuck. The artist creates in “The Barn,” her studio ringed by a garden featuring many of her bright-colored steel sculptures. It is nestled behind a grove of white poplars, near a bog and surrounded by woods.

McKean will host jeweler Grace Koorey and textile artist Mary Alice Townsend exhibiting their work there.

• Summerhouse Lavendar Farm, 2975 65th St., Saugatuck Township. Dan and Carol Brown’s venue offers seven varieties of lavendar, peaceful gardens, fountains and more ways to reconnect with nature.

It will also host raku ceramics by Mike Vermerris.

• Dawn Stafford, Peachbelt Studio, 6292 124th Ave., Fennville. The painter creates and exhibits work in the 1867-built brick, one-room former Peachbelt School.

Stafford will host jewelry maker Christine Bruno, Murano glass artist Judy Hallisy and architectural birdhouse maker Susan Burger on site.

For more information, visit artzandgardenz.com.