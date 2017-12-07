Auction raises funds for library

Friends of the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library are holding a silent auction as a fundraiser in lieu of having to tear down their used bookstore due to flooding issues.

Bids for items — including original art, clothing, toys, bath products, car-detailing packages, meals at The Southerner and Farmhouse deli, season passes to Mason Street Warehouse productions at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts and more — may be placed at the library, 10 Mixer St., Douglas, through Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

More than 70 items have been donated by local businesses to auction, which will raise funds for library programming.

Participants can obtain individual anonymous bid numbers at the library’s circulation desk. After deciding what items they want to bid on, staff will supply them bid books which hold bid sheets for each auction item.

Participants can put their assigned number on the sheet for their desired item, along with their bid. The highest bidders for each item after Friday can pay for and pick up their item the following week. For more information, call the library at (269) 857-8241.