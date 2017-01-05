Home Around Town Audit finds Saugatuck city in good fiscal shape
Audit finds Saugatuck city in good fiscal shape
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Audit finds Saugatuck city in good fiscal shape

0
saugsign
now viewing

Audit finds Saugatuck city in good fiscal shape

rj-party
now playing

Still RJ after all these years

shs
now playing

School board fetes outgoing members Huffman, Lamb

1-5-degraaf-3x-cr
now playing

Nature program is for birds

saugsign
now playing

Saugatuck updates fees, now charges for bad checks

200px-main_street_fenville_michigan
now playing

Fennville mayor calls for new city welcome signs

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life As Performance Art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I'm glad to go to Hell anytime

4-28-kukla-myron-1x-cr
now playing

Surviving telemarketers can be fun

1-5-rotary-5x-cr
now playing

Rotary Club welcomes new business members

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city is in strong financial shape, according to an audit presented to council Dec. 27.

“The bottom line — you had a good year,” said Ken Berthiaume of Berthiaume & Co., certified public accountants based in Saginaw. The firm looked at the fiscal year ending June 30.

The city’s net position increased by $701,983 with an increase in revenue of $329,721. Overall expenses decreased by $459,477, according to the report.

For the city’s general fund, most of the total $2.5 million in revenue came in property taxes — $1.67 million — and $637,707 for charges for services that include parking lot fees, the chain ferry, concessions and Oval Beach.

“That was up quite a bit,” Berthiaume said, adding the firm looked closely at how the funds were collected and accounted for.

“We couldn’t find anything wrong. We looked very closely,” he said.

Oval Beach attendance was up almost 11 percent from the previous year.

The city has a fund balance of more than $2 million, about 80 percent of expenditures, according to Berthiaume.“It’s a good, solid position to be in,” he said.

Saugatuck is not just “sitting on that money,” said city manager Kirk Harrier. Council has about $6 million in projects, including roads and parks, it wants to complete.

“We just have to figure out which priorities we do first,” he said.

 

Related Posts
rj-party

Still RJ after all these years

Publisher 0
shs

School board fetes outgoing members Huffman, Lamb

Publisher 0
1-5-degraaf-3x-cr

Nature program is for birds

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video