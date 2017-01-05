Audit finds Saugatuck city in good fiscal shape

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city is in strong financial shape, according to an audit presented to council Dec. 27.

“The bottom line — you had a good year,” said Ken Berthiaume of Berthiaume & Co., certified public accountants based in Saginaw. The firm looked at the fiscal year ending June 30.

The city’s net position increased by $701,983 with an increase in revenue of $329,721. Overall expenses decreased by $459,477, according to the report.

For the city’s general fund, most of the total $2.5 million in revenue came in property taxes — $1.67 million — and $637,707 for charges for services that include parking lot fees, the chain ferry, concessions and Oval Beach.

“That was up quite a bit,” Berthiaume said, adding the firm looked closely at how the funds were collected and accounted for.

“We couldn’t find anything wrong. We looked very closely,” he said.

Oval Beach attendance was up almost 11 percent from the previous year.

The city has a fund balance of more than $2 million, about 80 percent of expenditures, according to Berthiaume.“It’s a good, solid position to be in,” he said.

Saugatuck is not just “sitting on that money,” said city manager Kirk Harrier. Council has about $6 million in projects, including roads and parks, it wants to complete.

“We just have to figure out which priorities we do first,” he said.