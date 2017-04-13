Australian SHS student wins music poster contest

Former Saugatuck High School exchange student Georgia Kostanski from Australia is winner of this year’s Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck poster design contest.

CMFS board members chose her art to appear on posters, programs, ads and other media promoting the festival’s 30th anniversary 2017 season.

Kostanski, who learned she was winner of the $200 cash award that goes with judges’ selection back at home “down under,” is herself a cellist.

“The mixture of a cello and a piano represents the diversity in music,” she said of her inspiration. “I only colored the cello/piano and chose to make the instrument shine on center stage, as when you are listening to music it fills your mind — it’s all you can think about.

“The Saugatuck Chamber Music Festival is such a great way for people to get out and about, enjoy music, learn about some history and overall have a great time,” she continued. “I am very excited that my artwork will be displayed throughout Saugatuck.”

The CMFS will present its 2017 six-week series of concerts July 6 through Aug. 11. For more information, visit saugatuckmusic.org.