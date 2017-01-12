Home Around Town Avanti Guitar Trio to heat Friday night at Hope
Avanti Guitar Trio to heat Friday night at Hope
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Avanti Guitar Trio to heat Friday night at Hope

0
1-12 Hope Avanti 6x-cr
now viewing

Avanti Guitar Trio to heat Friday night at Hope

1-5 Beach ends here 6x-cr
now playing

Yes and no....

marijuana
now playing

Medical marijuana back on Douglas, township plates

1-12 Love tree 4x-cr
now playing

Labor of love

1-12 Love tree 3x-cr
now playing

DES Love Tree finds new life

flashinglights
now playing

City hires police consultant, joint study on hold

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Reflections on Dabo and warming cars

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township taps ZBA, police study

1-12 SCA Intriguing Haworth bluescape 4x-cr
now playing

Free talk explores Bluespace workplaces

The Avanti Guitar Trio will perform in concert Friday, Jan. 13, in the Howard Recital Hall of Hope College’s Miller Center, 221 Columbia, Holland, at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago-based guitarists Jason Deroche, Julie Goldberg and Wesley Hixson bring pristine technique and sensitive interpretation to a repertoire ranging from the Baroque to contemporary.

The chamber ensemble also plays newly-composed music, transcriptions of classical masterpieces, and an occasional rock/pop or jazz tune.

Called by the Wright Times “A trifection of guitar virtuosi,” AGT has performed for the Waukegan Chamber Society, Chicago Composers’ Consortium, Illinois Wesleyan University, Quincy University, Church of Beethoven and Harold Washington Chicago Public Library.

The trio has shared the stage with renowned guitarists Benjamin Verdery, William Coulter, Las Guitarras de España and Earl Klugh.

Advance tickets — at $10 for regular admission, $7 for senior citizens and Hope faculty and staff, and $5 for students age 18 and under — are available online at https://tickets.hope.edu/ticketing or by calling (616) 395-7890.

 

Related Posts
1-5 Beach ends here 6x-cr

Yes and no….

Publisher 0
marijuana

Medical marijuana back on Douglas, township plates

Publisher 0
1-12 Love tree 4x-cr

Labor of love

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video