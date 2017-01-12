Avanti Guitar Trio to heat Friday night at Hope

The Avanti Guitar Trio will perform in concert Friday, Jan. 13, in the Howard Recital Hall of Hope College’s Miller Center, 221 Columbia, Holland, at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago-based guitarists Jason Deroche, Julie Goldberg and Wesley Hixson bring pristine technique and sensitive interpretation to a repertoire ranging from the Baroque to contemporary.

The chamber ensemble also plays newly-composed music, transcriptions of classical masterpieces, and an occasional rock/pop or jazz tune.

Called by the Wright Times “A trifection of guitar virtuosi,” AGT has performed for the Waukegan Chamber Society, Chicago Composers’ Consortium, Illinois Wesleyan University, Quincy University, Church of Beethoven and Harold Washington Chicago Public Library.

The trio has shared the stage with renowned guitarists Benjamin Verdery, William Coulter, Las Guitarras de España and Earl Klugh.

Advance tickets — at $10 for regular admission, $7 for senior citizens and Hope faculty and staff, and $5 for students age 18 and under — are available online at https://tickets.hope.edu/ticketing or by calling (616) 395-7890.