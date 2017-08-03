Home Around Town Aviatrix Earhart had local link
Aviatrix Earhart had local link
8-3 Earhart ship 5x-crAmelia Earhart, perhaps the best-known aviatrix in history, had a link with Saugatuck.

In July 1917, Earhart, recently graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, crossed 94 miles of Lake Michigan onboard the steamship Rochester for eight days at Camp Gray, the once-143-acre haven with 3,000 feet of beachfront where the Dune Grass development is now being built. She had a room at Swift Villa there.

The camp “was for all ages and social backgrounds, in particular inter-city kids, on a beautiful peninsula of sand dunes between Lake Michigan and Lake Kalamazoo, emphasizing good health, fun, and the understanding of God through nature,” Schmiechen’s account continues.

Earhart, born in 1897, was the first woman aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, set many other flying records and wrote bestselling books about her adventures.

During an attempt to fly around the world in 1937, Earhart disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Island. Fascination with her life, career and disappearance continues to this day.

 

