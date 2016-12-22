Balanced offensive attack carries Fennville past Kalamazoo Christian

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

FENNVILLE—How deep is the talent on the 2016-17 Fennville boys’ basketball team?

“It’s the deepest team we’ve had since I been here,” said Blackhawks coach Joe Rodriguez. “We have 11 to 12 guys that I can count on.”

Fennville used that depth to shoot down the Comets of Kalamazoo Christian 64-57 on Friday, Dec. 16.

“We have a lot of guys capable of putting up good (scoring) numbers,” Rodriguez said after his team upped its record to 3-0.

Five of Rodriquez’ players—Julian Martinez-Grigg, Ben Renkema, Felipe Martinez, Austin Lewis and John Paul Alfaro – registered nine points or more,

“(The Comets) were very big and a very good team,” said Alfaro, who not only scored nine points, but also had some crowd-pleasing assists.

“Like his older brother and his father, he’s a very good, all-around player,” Rodriguez said of Alfaro.

Lewis also threw in nine points, while Martinez-Grigg led the Fennville offense with a game-high 17 points.

Martinez-Grigg is playing at nearly full strength after an early season-ending football injury.

“I’m not quite 100 percent, but I’m getting closer to being 100 percent,” Martinez-Grigg said.

Renkema and Martinez also reached double figures for Fennville with 10 points apiece.

“This was a complete team win,” Rodriguez said.

Fennville started slowly, trailing 16-11 after eight minutes of play before displaying what kind of team it is capable of being in grabbing a 27-22 halftime lead.

“To outscore that team by 10 points (16-6) in the second quarter was very pleasing,” Rodriguez said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a good, tight game and it was.”

Contact Leo Martonosi at leomartonosi@gmail.com.