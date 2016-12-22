Home Around Town Balanced offensive attack carries Fennville past Kalamazoo Christian
Balanced offensive attack carries Fennville past Kalamazoo Christian
By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

FENNVILLE—How deep is the talent on the 2016-17 Fennville boys’ basketball team?

“It’s the deepest team we’ve had since I been here,” said Blackhawks coach Joe Rodriguez. “We have 11 to 12 guys that I can count on.”

Fennville used that depth to shoot down the Comets of Kalamazoo Christian 64-57 on Friday, Dec. 16.

“We have a lot of guys capable of putting up good (scoring) numbers,” Rodriguez said after his team upped its record to 3-0.

Five of Rodriquez’ players—Julian Martinez-Grigg, Ben Renkema, Felipe Martinez, Austin Lewis and John Paul Alfaro – registered nine points or more,

“(The Comets) were very big and a very good team,” said Alfaro, who not only scored nine points, but also had some crowd-pleasing assists.

“Like his older brother and his father, he’s a very good, all-around player,” Rodriguez said of Alfaro.

Lewis also threw in nine points, while Martinez-Grigg led the Fennville offense with a game-high 17 points.

Martinez-Grigg is playing at nearly full strength after an early season-ending football injury.

“I’m not quite 100 percent, but I’m getting closer to being 100 percent,” Martinez-Grigg said.

Renkema and Martinez also reached double figures for Fennville with 10 points apiece.

“This was a complete team win,” Rodriguez said.

Fennville started slowly, trailing 16-11 after eight minutes of play before displaying what kind of team it is capable of being in grabbing a 27-22 halftime lead.

“To outscore that team by 10 points (16-6) in the second quarter was very pleasing,” Rodriguez said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a good, tight game and it was.”

Contact Leo Martonosi at leomartonosi@gmail.com.

