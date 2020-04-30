Baldhead Challenge canceled, city takes other Covid steps

Saugatuck city continues to adapt to the coronavirus crisis, changing some parking rules and putting in safety measures at city hall. The Mt. Baldhead Challenge run in September has been cancelled and the city’s July 4 and Venetian Festival are in doubt as well, council was told at its Monday meeting.

Saugatuck’s first positive case of Covid-19 was reported Sunday by the Allegan County Health Department.

Big Events

James Sullivan of the Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club announced at the council meeting that the popular Mt. Baldhead Challenge will not be held this fall.

Keeping social distance for runners on the 302 Mount Baldhead steps could not be guaranteed, he said.

In 2019, the charity 7.5- and 12-mile runs drew 526 runners, a record for the 20-year-old event.

Sullivan then said he wasn’t sure about plans for the July 4 celebration hosted by the group. “We’re not feeling great about that,” he told the council.

No plans have yet been announced for the annual Venetian Festival sponsored by the Cow Hill Yacht Club, said Mayor Ken Trester, who is also a member of the not-for-profit charitable group. The event is scheduled for July 24-25.

The club is taking a “wait and see attitude” about the event since it is several months away, he said.

Other Changes

The steps at Mount Baldhead will remain closed until the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

City hall, 102 Butler St., is being fitted with plastic protection at windows where staff deals with the public, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier. Stand-alone sneeze guards are also being placed in the offices of the assessor, zoning administrator and city manager.

The city does not have a May election, so clerk Monica Nagel will work with other municipalities to observe the changes in voting rules due to the coronavirus.

“I’m taking the opportunity to learn these new procedures,” she said.

More parking spaces on Culver Street have been labeled for 15-minute parking, said Harrier. There was one space with the time limit before the Covid-19 outbreak. Restaurants asked for the change because dine-in is not yet permitted so all orders are take-out. When the state ends its limits on restaurants, the new 15-minute spots will go back to regular parking.

The department of public works is taking advantage of the decreased traffic and is painting crosswalks and other street fixtures, according to Scott Herbert, DPW superintendent. Crews are also preparing Oval Beach for opening.

Saugatuck police have continued patrolling and monitoring parks, according to Allegan County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brett Ensfield.

“We haven’t been seeing anything out of the ordinary,” he said at Monday’s meeting.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District has seen an 18-percent drop in calls, according to Chief Greg Janik, though an increase in behavioral and mental health issues. The station, 3342 Blue Star Highway, and the trucks are sanitized several times a day.