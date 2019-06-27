Baldy’s Smoked Meats brings BBQ heat here

Baldy’s Smoked Meats, a fast casual barbecue restaurant and full-service caterer owned by local chef and restaurateur Eric Chaitin, has opened at 340 Water St., downtown Saugatuck.

The new waterfront restaurant features authentic barbecue pit-smoked daily by George Weir, a five-time Pacific BBQ Association champion with more than 35 years of experience smoking meats.

“George’s experience in this industry is unmatched, with 49 years in the culinary arts and 38 years smoking meats,” said Chaitin, who also owns Mermaid Bar & Grill in the same Dockside Market building.

“We’re bringing exceptional barbecue to the Saugatuck area and celebrating the taste of West Michigan with something fresh and new,” he said.

Baldy’s features a variety of traditional and premium smoked meats, including brisket, pulled chicken, pulled pork, spare ribs, baby back ribs, salmon and ribeye.

Meats are smoked daily in a J&R Oyler 1300, a custom-built smoker from Mesquite, Texas, that holds approximately 1,800 pounds of meat per cook cycle. It is fueled by locally-sourced cherry, apple, white oak, hickory and sugar maple trees, which gives the meat a uniquely Michigan wild flavor.

Baldy’s makes its own rubs, mops and sauces in-house to ensure an exceptional barbecue experience. For more information, visit baldysmokedmeats.com.

The new venture is part of the River & Odi Hospitality Group, a collection of restaurants throughout West Michigan. Others include Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill and the Mermaid Marketplace in Saugatuck, Ottawa Beach Inn in Holland, and Matchbox Diner & Drinks in Grand Rapids.

For more information about River & Odi Hospitality Group, visit riverandodi.com.