Barrel of fun

Douglas celebrated completion of its Old Root Beer Barrel and new Beach to Bayou Trail Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony — shown (from left), are Mayor Jim Wiley and Friends of the Barrel leaders Vic Bella and Duane Brown) — root beer floats, foot-long hot dogs, memory sharing and more. The 17-foot-tall barrel, a concession stand from which root beer and hot dogs were sold from the 1950s to mid-1970s, was restored by volunteers and now stands on the southwest corner of Center and Ferry streets. The two-mile non-motorized trail runs from Wade’s Bayou west to Lakeshore Drive on the north side of Center Street. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)