Baseball results

Baseball results

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Saugatuck 6 Covenant Christian 10

Entering the season, first-year Saugatuck baseball coach Tim Antel wanted his players to be aggressive on the basepaths.

Apparently that message got through loud and clear, as the Indians racked up 209 stolen bases to place third on the all-time in Michigan High School Athletic Association history.

Unfortunately for Antel and his team, they were unable to steal a win from Covenant Christian in a Division 3 district semifinal as the Indians fell 10-6 on Saturday, June 2.

The Indians closed the season with 16 wins.

Nick Baumbach and Joey Antel led the Saugatuck offense with two hits each, while Lucas Czarnecki singled and drove in two runs. Evan Czarecki doubled, while Wyatt Larsen, Colten Schaefer and Alec Hoezee chipped in with a single each.

For the season, Larsen led Saugatuck in stolen bases with 39, while Evan Czarnecki was close behind with 37.

Fennville 2 Hamilton 12

In the final regular-season game of the season, Fennville fell behind early and never recovered in suffering the 12-2 loss to Hamilton on Thursday, May 31.

Hamilton scored four runs in each of the first two innings and led 9-0 at one point.

Matthew Sanchez and Austin Scovill each went 2-for-3 in the losing cause for the Blackhawks, with Sanchez driving in a run and Scovill scoring a run. Brody Peterson, Marcus Martinez and Blake Aalderink each added a single.

Justin Schut started on the mound for Fennville and took the loss, going one inning and allowing four runs.

 

