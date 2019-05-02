Baseball results

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Saugatuck 1 Watervliet 2

Saugatuck 5 Watervliet 0

On Thursday, April 25, SAC Lakeshore-leading Saugatuck traveled to take on SAC Valley-leading Watervliet.

And as one might expect with two first-place teams, the doubleheader was highly competitive with each team coming away with one win.

After dropping a tough 2-1 decision in the opening game, Saugatuck rebounded to post the 5-0 win in the second game, which was stopped after five innings due to darkness.

Conner Seifert improved to 3-0 as he picked up the win in the nightcap, striking out five without issuing a walk in his five innings of work.

“Solid defense really solidified the win for us,” Saugatuck coach Tim Antel said.

Benny Diaz and Joey Antel each went 2-for-3, including a double for Diaz. Brad Dunn, Colten Schaefer, Wyatt Larsen, Alex Hoezee and Nick Baumbach each had one hit.

In the opener, Dunn was saddled with the tough-luck loss as he allowed two unearned runs to suffer his first loss of the season. He struck out 13 in 6.2 innings of work.

Larsen doubled in the losing cause, with Dunn, Joey Antel, Diaz and Schaefer each adding a single.

The next day, Saugatuck swept a non-league twinbill from Bangor, with both games ending early via the mercy rule.

Larsen pitched the first three innings of game one—striking out six—to earn the win. Ryan Shanahan struck out the side in his one inning.

Lucas Cznarecki led the offense with three hits and four RBI, while Larsen went for three hits and three RBI. Schaefer and Antel added two hits and three RBI each.

Hoezee started and won game two, allowing one hit and striking out nine in four innings. Czarnecki pitched the fifth inning and struck out three.

Shanahan (3-for-4 with three steals) and Baumback (2-for-4 with three steals) led the offense. Larsen drove in four runs.

Fennville 13 Gobles 3

Fennville 2 Gobles 3

Four players had multiple hits as Fennville cruised to the 13-3 win in the first game of a SAC Lakeshore twinbill against Gobles on Thursday, April 25. The game was stopped after six innings due to the mercy rule.

The Blackhawks were unable to complete the sweep, however, as Gobles rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth inning to win 3-2 in the nightcap, which was stopped after five innings due to darkness.

Dylan Schut (2-for-3 with three runs), Matthew Sanchez (2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI), Brody Peterson (2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBI) and Austin Scovill (2-for-4 with two RBI) all had multi-hit games for Fennville in game one.

Peterson pitched the first three innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Blake Aalderink, who added a double to the offense, worked the final three innings, limiting Gobles to one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

In the second game, Fennville went up 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning with a pair of runs. But Gobles answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to prevail.

Sanchez, who went all five innings on the mound and suffered the loss despite striking out seven, joined Tyger Rastall and Jace Cossey in singling for Fennville.